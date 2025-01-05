With ample encouragement from last months’ thread, I’ve leaned so hard into the In-Between time, feasting on a real mix of things that make me feel grounded, which is to say, like me. I did some sheet mulching for next year’s dahlias. I spent New Year’s Day at a bonfire on the beach (I didn’t cold plunge, but lots of other people did). I made at least five different Rancho Gordo recipes. I finished three books. I took my first run in nearly three months as I gear up for the next marathon. I took so many long walks with my dogs, and let time slip around in a way that felt like the most comfy blanket. I had a dance-off with a 4th grader on New Year’s Eve. I got nailed with a Minions Fart Gun.

I also snuck in four days of skiing, including one with my brother (one of my favorite childhood skiing companions, just don’t tell him I said that) who I hadn’t skied with in more than twenty years.

I somehow did everything and nothing, which is precisely the vibe I was going for.

I also took this time to allow a bunch of ideas for future pieces to rattle around in my head (I’m absolutely doing a Timothée Chalamet star study sometime soon, and still want to write about Blake Lively/Justin Maldoni) but for now, I wanted to share some the things I’ve read and loved (and some new recs) from the last month: the gorgeous new zinnias I’m growing this year, the romance that will keep you up significantly past your bed time, a family game even non-games people will love, the best new soup recipe, and the best book I read since, oh, August, plus all the usual links to good stuff on the internet and the just trust me.

