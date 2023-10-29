Last Links & Recs you voted to say you prefer this more casual format for the recs post — so we’re going to keep with it for a bit. Read on for my three book string of absolute stunners, some gorgeous screenprinting, and this week’s just trust me.

As always, none of these are affiliate links or sponsored in any way — it’s just stuff I actually use and like. The one exception = the links to Bookshop, which go to Books for Prisoners in their entirety).

Also: you might have missed (in Wednesday’s newsletter) that after a year of answering your questions and quandaries, Work Appropriate has come to an end. But Melody (the show’s great producer) and I are already building a new Culture Study pod, to be launched sometime in the next month or so.

To craft that pod, looking for *your* questions around a number of potential episode topics (some inspired by our ‘Rich Text’ thread a few months back). Much like Work Appropriate, whatever you ask will guide the show (and help us figure out who we should have as co-host for each ep). Right now, we’re looking for questions about anything related to:

F1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce (take this wherever you’d like)

“Little Treat” Culture

The Idea of Divorce as “Contagious”

Butts (a cultural phenomenon but also a physical THING, like WHY ARE BUTTS)

Why are clothes the way they are right now [purposefully very broad!]

The Personal Coaching Industry

The Effects of Pre-Order Culture on Librarians

Paw Patrol

Why is infrastructure the way it is / how do various parts of our infrastructure work/not work

Eyeliner

Cold Plunging

Pockets

Work Slack/Teams Emoji Culture

You can submit your questions (and stay as anonymous as you’d like) in this very quick and straightforward Google Doc. And I can’t wait to show you where this all goes.

Now for those links: