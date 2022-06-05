A House Story
What's hidden in the planter
I love stories of homes. I’ll listen to anyone’s. When my house on the island was first built, in 1904, there was no option for plumbing or electricity. (The island itself wasn’t fully electrified until the 1950s). There was a well, and there was a sleeping porch of sorts, and an old stone fireplace, and proximity to the water. At some point, the owner started using it as a sort of retreat for wayward boys — they’d come over from the mainland to hunt and fish and be away from whatever was making them wayward. They called it the Peace Cottage.
The cottage was owned by that family for many decades, before the owners sold to a couple across the street in the 2010s, who gutted it, then decided it was too small for them, tried renting it, and eventually sold it to a pair of snowbirds who owned it for a few years before selling to us. I detail all of this because it’s the way I’ve come to understand the eras of my garden: the before, the transition, the now.
In the before, the longtime owners — who I imagine in their elderly form, simply because that’s how our other neighbor always describes them, the sort of lady who’d mix a strong martini and wore lipstick to play cards — knew what they were doing. Or, at the very least, learned what they were doing, particularly with perennials, the plantings that come back year after year.
Rhododendrons and azaleas are such perfect fits for the climate of the Pacific Northwest that they’re used as plantings at gas stations and office parks, leading to a riot of color in every nook of every town for two months in late Spring. (In the South Cascades of Oregon, you can find them growing in the forest; it’s stunning). West of the mountains, the rhody show is the trade-off for June-tober and the cruel exercise of watching everyone else in the country in sundresses while you hang out in a hoodie.
It barely broke 60 degrees on Memorial Day. But my garden, it was aflame. The previous owners had planted 30 rhodies and azaleas that bloom in a sort of slow roll over the course of the month, like a parade of snazzy rodeo queens. On the other side of the house, there’s a hydrangea that’s so huge it’s threatening the lawn. But there’s also a literal wall of hydrangeas — ones whose identity, for the first few months of living here, mystified me entirely.
They’re about 20-25 feet tall, dense and evergreen — a perfect privacy fence. Here’s a glimpse, with a Steve cameo.
At first, I thought they were one of the many different varieties that are effectively trees, with the “lace-cap” flower distinct from what most people think of when they think of hydrangeas. But then, a few weeks ago, I ventured below:
This is a vine. It is a very old vine, but it a vine. There are four of them: climbing hydrangeas. I showed a picture to a gardener at the nursery, and he said they’re at least 30 years old, if not far, far older. Because these vines take patience. You put one in the ground, and it takes three, four, five years to start going. But once it does, you get the south side of my property line, a dense forest of graceful, lingering blooms.
The previous owners have long since passed away, but I wish I could write them and detail my thanks for these gifts: for planting future pleasure.
As for the snowbirds, who owned the place for two years — I have thoughts.
I started digging in other planters I knew had been the work of the snowbirds: a rusted out old wheelbarrow, an old canoe placed on the edge of the lawn. In each, I found detergent jugs, orange juice bottles, liters once filled with soda. In the canoe, there was a whole potting soil bag that had been filled with the plastic containers of various annual plants, covered with just an inch or so of soil. They hadn’t wanted to buy the potting soil to fill the containers, so they’d padded them. With impenetrable plastic.
I cursed those snowbirds as I dug up those old plastic bottles, but this garden isn’t theirs. It’s the lady’s with the good gin and tonics and the bright lipstick, with the patience and the vision, with the abiding love for a garden in thick bloom from the earliest signs of spring to the last gasps of fall. For whatever reason, her family couldn’t deal with or didn’t want this space any more. But I feel unbelievably lucky to be its steward, and to pass down the lesson it teaches me: what we do, what we plant, how we move through the world, the shortcuts we do or don’t take, the patience we will or won’t practice — all of it has consequences.
We are stewards of the physical earth, but we are also stewards of society. Are we going to fill the planter with Arizona Iced Tea bottles and pass it off to the next generation, only for them to wonder why nothing can take root and flourish? Or are we going to plant the damn wall of slow-growing evergreen vines? I dunno, friends, I feel like this is a metaphor for something. The choice is so obvious, and we’re so very, very bad at making it.
Subscribing
If you’ve never been part of a Discord: I promise it’s much easier and less intimidating than you imagine
As always, if you are a contingent worker or un- or under-employed, just email and I’ll give you a free subscription, no questions asked
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.