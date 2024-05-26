I’m battling my resentment that it’s been a classic PNW Memorial Weekend: 50 degrees and absolutely soggy. We love to fill up the aquifers! All the plants are storing up for the summer! But also I’m cold and want to put these wool socks IN THE BACK OF THE CLOSET!

I’m doing the long weekend slightly opposite: I took off Thursday and Friday to go see Sarah McLachlan in Vancouver, and now I’m spending the weekend doing a bit of work and organizing the shitshow that is the basement (still in my wool socks). So here’s what I’ve especially read and used and loved this past month, including an incredible Vancouver restaurant rec and the organizing boxes that are going to fix my entire life.

As always, these monthly lists are behind the subscriber-only paywall — for whatever reason, it’s something that really compels people to make the jump that they’ve been meaning to make for some time. Maybe that’s you today! (And paid subscribers, my thanks, as always, for making this work sustainable)