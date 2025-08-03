This particular corn on the cob is from the Mission in San Francisco but this is how we do it and it’s the way the truth and the life

Since finishing my fifth Ragnar relay race in mid-July, I’ve spent my days in deep summer nothing-much-bliss. I work on my dahlias, I work on my book edits, I write this newsletter, I record a few podcasts…..and I make very simple food. I’ll share one of my new favorite salads below, but you absolutely cannot go wrong with grilled corn on the cob (preferably with a little queso fresco and paprika, but with the good stuff you don’t need anything but a little wave of salt).

Other highlights:

Reading in bed from 9 to 10pm while the sun slowly sets out the window and that sweet PNW night air blows in

The very first flush of roadside blackberries (they’re invasive devils but they’re also very tasty on a walk!!!)

Feeding the dogs when I wake up then immediately going outside to catch the light on the dahlia patch

Walking the dogs not in the rain

Near-constant dirt under my fingernails

Learning the very small trick to get rubberbands on your bouquet (for very casually selling bouquets at our very modest farmer’s market, which is a delight)

And like everyone else I’m experiencing the joys of summer against the backdrop of a forced famine and ongoing suffering in Palestine. I’ve dropped these links in a few other newsletters, and it feels important to keep doing so — because people keep dying from starvation and the doctors and nurses tasked with helping them don’t have enough to eat.

Because there is so little food in Gaza right now, and the free distribution centers are so difficult/unsafe to access, what food there is costs so much money. Inara is getting food to families who have no means of otherwise accessing it. You can donate here (Click on ‘Rapid Response in Gaza’)

World Central Kitchen has had to intermittently stop serving meals in Gaza because of unsafe conditions and lack of supplies but they are currently up and running, serving more than 60,000 meals a day to Gazans in need. You can fund those meals here .

The Sameer Project is providing whatever medical, food, and water aid is possible with the current restrictions. You can donate here. (There are easy links to Paypal and Venmo in the Linktree).

