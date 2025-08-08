Yesterday I wrote about the unexpected pleasures (and benefits) of starting a small-scale dahlia operation with your friends. And at the end of the piece, I promised that this week’s Friday Thread would be dedicated to something so many of you have been asking for: a place to talk about plants.

And before we get there, I should backtrack: two years ago, I started publishing a series of extra pieces (filed under Garden Study) as a place to funnel so much of my garden energy. When I launched it, I promised myself that I wouldn’t let doing Garden Study take away from my time in the actual garden. So when it started to last summer, I let it slide into hibernation. That’s still the case now (I know, I miss it too!) but I’m SO EXCITED to open this larger space to garden and plant-related questions.

So: here is your space to brag about your cosmos, talk shit about your boxwoods, ask about what’s ailing your houseplants, make plans for the Fall/Spring, recommend social media accounts that have been useful to you, get nerdy about soil, sing the praises of your local extension office, expound on the glory of chaos gardening — and so much more.

And because Substack comments don’t support images, I’m also going to open up a Chat RIGHT NOW so you can post your comment below…..and reference pictures in the chat. Imperfect, but hopefully it serves our purposes for when you need to underline exactly how crappy your sun-burnt hydrangea looks right now (or the glory of your milkweed).

Also feel free to ask me anything you’d like about dahlias — I’m not a total expert but I do know a lot! And here’s my question: I’m trying to grow a state fair pumpkin this year. And by that, I mean: 40 pounds? 30? Right now I have one that’s the size of a watermelon. It’s hiding beneath the plant you see above. What else do I need to do to make my dreams a reality?

And, as always, this is a private, subscriber-only space — don’t be butts about other people’s gardens (seriously, I mean this, it’s so easy for people to butts about plants) and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.