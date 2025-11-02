Hi Substack Readers — if you haven’t heard yet…..Culture Study is now on Patreon! Here’s everything you need to know about the move.

If you haven’t already made the move, please search your email for “Claim your free months” for a link to help you switch over your subscription. Nearly 40% of you have already moved, and I’m so grateful for you.

I would not do all this work, or ask you to do it alongside with me, if I didn’t think this was the way to make this community sustainable in the long term. So thank you again for trying to keep this one of the good places on the internet.

If you’re having issues with your subscription, submit a support request here. (Patreon actually has support people on staff — this is not a bot — so you will get help ASAP). If you had a comp subscription here — send me an email (annehelenpetersen at gmail) & we can manually set it up again.

Finally, if you’re a subscriber who’s already made the move and wants to stop getting these emails/notifications on Substack — here’s how to disable them.

HERE’S A PREVIEW OF THE MASSIVE LINKS & RECS ROUND-UP — GO ACTIVATE YOUR PATREON MEMBERSHIP, THEN CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST….

On Friday, I wrote a little bit about where I live and why I love it — and then an atmospheric river arrived (alongside 40 MPH winds) and turned Halloween into a battle against the elements. But you know what? The kids did not care. They raced around the Trunk or Treat and then came and found the adults in our little island sandwich shop that does a Happy Hour every Friday. And when there’s only a few dozens kids Trick-or-Treating, you can get creative: one couple gave out full sets of markers; another couple gave out mini-LEGO kids (that then kept all the kids busy); I was surprised that all the kids picked the Halloween glasses in my bucket over the abundance of Sour Patch Kids.

My favorite pic of the night

As I watched the wind and rain get more intense in the hours leading up to Trick-or-Treating time, I was filled with a sense of dread: everything is gonna be ruined. But I have to remember that it takes a lot to ruin a kid’s joy in wearing the weird outfit of their dreams and acquiring candy. The dread I was feeling was actually just a culmination of the stress of this week — even when you know that you’ve made the right decision (in this case, moving to Patreon), following through on that decision is rarely straightforward. Halloween turned out okay. And so, too, will all of this.

So thank you to every one of you who has put in the time to make this move possible — I’m so glad we’re here, and we’ll continue to figure things out together.

●

And amidst this change, we also raised more than $60,000 for food banks across the country with SNAP benefits still in limbo. It’s a band-aid, but it’s something, and I’m proud of this community for stepping up.

[I’m cashing out on Venmo now — it takes a few days to process — and will post a donation receipt as soon as it happens]

●

If you’d like to access this month’s mega round-up of favorite links & personal recs, including the best soup I’ve made this week (in anticipation of the Fifth Annual Culture Study Soup Extravaganza, which is coming your way THIS TUESDAY), my new second-screen trainwreck, my favorite gothic read, and Charlie’s new favorite body wash.....become a paid subscriber today and get all the good stuff that comes with it…….

ACTIVATE YOUR PATREON MEMBERSHIP [see the top of this post for how to do so]….then