Welcome to Sunday Issue of Culture Study! Every other week, I put together an extended version of recs, links — and, of course, the just trust me. If this is the sort of thing you’d like to fill your Sunday, subscribe today and get full access. (And for a look at what subscribers get, check out this edition from earlier this month).

Also: the other day I asked for future newsletter focus suggestions, and when I reposted this one, dozens and dozens responded that they, too, wanted to know more.

If you’re game to be interviewed about your experience or perspective on this transitional portal — let me know here. That link is also a great place to tell me experts/writers/practitioners I should be interviewing as well. You can stay as anonymous as you’d like, enby responses welcome, and please share with your friends who don’t read the newsletter.

And now, onto this week’s EXPANSIVE BOUNTY OF RECS AND LINKS: