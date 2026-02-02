It’s all over at Culture Study’s new home on Patreon.

It’s easy for announcements to fall into email vortexes. One day, you find yourself missing things that had become part of your weekly routine but can’t quite pinpoint what changed. This has happened to me more times than I’d like to admit. The newsletter landscape is ever-changing and our inboxes are ridiculous AND SO MUCH IS HAPPENING. In other words: I get it. But I also want everyone who wants to be part of the CS community to know where to find it.

So if you’ve been missing Culture Study in your life, there’s so much from the last month for you to discover.

JUST TO START:

For the 80% of you who’ve already moved over to Patreon: think of this email like a lovely little reminder of what might have gotten lost in your inbox. **If you don’t want to receive these emails: here’s how you turn off email notifications.**

*If you’ve been meaning to become a paid subscriber — or a combo tier subscriber — you’ve got the easiest path ever.

*If you’re a comp subscriber and want your comp to transfer over to Patreon: email me at annehelenpetersen @ gmail

*If you’re a free subscriber and just want to join as a free subscriber (also awesome): click here and then select ‘Join for Free’

*If ANY of this is confusing, or if you have a different scenario you need help figuring out — just email me (annehelenpetersen @ gmail)

No platform is perfect — including Patreon. But I’m happy to be trying to build a new sustainable home for Culture Study there, and if you haven’t yet made the move, I so hope you’ll join us.