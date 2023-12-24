I am tired. The sheer force of preparations and activities and STUFF for the end of the year came and sat on my chest earlier this week, and I am going to spend the rest of this coming week trying to get some real rest before launching into the new year. But one thing I do that never feels like work = collect all the stuff I really loved reading, watching, listening to, and using over the last month.

So here’s my lovingly assembled gift to you, to get us through the end of the year — and I’d love to hear your own suggestions in the comments.

But first: Check out this week’s episode of

— which combines a deep dive into the evolution of Taylor Swift’s star image with some intricate analysis of Travis + Taylor and how we talk about Gaylor. Is Travis dating Taylor just to promote his frozen meal line at Walmart? Is Harry Styles the worst? Is Shake It Off Taylor’s worst song? How will we feel if/when Travis and Taylor get married?

We’re also still looking for your questions for future episodes on cold plunging, Bradley Cooper, online review culture, and contemporary interior design trends, and celebrity philanthropy — submit them (quick & easy!) here.

Friday’s Advice Time thread was, as always, really lovely — just a bunch of empathy and actionable advice for touch situations (including dealing with family this week). Go see if you have some additional advice to offer (or questions to ask — my hope is we’ll keep checking in all week).