The Skagit Valley, just half an hour south of where I live, is home to acres upon acres of daffodil and tulip fields. The tulips are still a bit off, but the daffodils are out in force. Some people go to special pay-to-view places to walk through the fields, and some people snap a picture from across the road from the best and most bonkers garden nursery in the U.S (some people = me). Daffodils are so solid, so matter-of-fact; I love their hardiness and eagerness. Sometimes I wish I were a tulip, but I’m such a daffodil. So I take a lot of pleasure in seeing them in full, glorious display.

I’ve put together a pretty spectacular collection of links & recs for this month’s mega post, but before we get to that: I’m finally emerging from the post-book-stress-haze, and am so excited about a number of upcoming projects here at Culture Study —

We’re doing a much-requested follow-up to “ Ask a Divorced Person ” called “ Ask a Child of Divorce .” If you have questions for a Child of Divorce, you can submit them anonymously here . And if you’d like to volunteer to be on the panel of children of divorce answering those questions, sign-up here (also anonymous)

I’ll be putting together the sign-up sheet for our Tenderheart cookbook club this week (there are more than 180 recipes in the book, so it’s TAKING A BIT). Last chance to sign-up here .

We need your questions for upcoming tapings of The Culture Study Podcast ! We’re doing episodes on everyday men’s clothes/fashion (will the business casual fleece vest ever die, what’s going on with socks, why so many earth tones, etc. etc.); backyard chickens + MAHA , like why does the government want us homesteading; SoCal Culture (*all* of SoCal, not just LA! — why do people do things the way they do, why is this part of it so normalized or so taboo — we want questions from people who are deeply SoCal and want to figure out something they’ve been around all their lives and questions from people who’ve just moved or visited and found something bizarre / interesting / alarming. Same for Boston/Mass Culture. **You can submit your questions here .**

▶▶WHAT DOES FIGHTING LOOK LIKE TODAY?◀◀

Donate to ACLU Massachusetts, which is part of the defense team for Ph.D. student Rümeysa Öztürk after her unlawful detainment by ICE earlier this week. If we don’t continue to fund these organizations, who will fight our expensive, prolonged legal fight for us when and if the government comes after us for our speech, our activism, or simply who we are? (You can learn more about the latest filings in Öztürk’s case here and donate to the national ACLU fund here).

Now let’s get to those sweet sweet links & recs, including my gardening trousseau, another stark island book, the question to consider before having kids with a dude, and so much more (as always, no affiliate links, just stuff I like)