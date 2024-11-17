I’ve received so many appreciative notes about this week’s episode of The Culture Study Podcast, where I talk with Rose Eveleth about women’s sports and gender panic (and their CBC/NPR Podcast, Tested). If you want to hear a conversation about all of those things that’s very different than what you would read in mainstream media, take a listen.

I’m taking some time away from the internet for a long-planned cycling trip, but I’ve also done a lot of non-Trump-administration reading, and wanted to share some of my favs with you. As always, I’ve added gift links whenever they’re available — and there’s no affiliate links, save to Bookshop (and all Bookshop earnings are donated every six months; this cycle, they’re going to help fund IndigiPalooza MT)

Paid subscribers get full access to everything, as they do every week when I collected “This Week’s Things I Read and Loved” at the end of the Sunday newsletter. If you want to be part of it — and get access to this week’s threads, like How Do You Know When To Quit? — subscribe today.

Upgrade Your Subscription