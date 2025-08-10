It’s hard to get people to read about addiction. It just is. The stories are hard, and we’ve been largely directed to ones with legible happy endings after hard-won but miraculous journeys to total sobriety. Alternately, addiction is too close. It’s hurt you — directly or indirectly — too much. You don’t need someone to tell you it’s complicated. You just want someone to make it no longer be a defining narrative in your own story.

Dr. Melody Glenn was never really taught how to deal with addiction. Like so many clinicians, it just wasn’t really part of the curriculum. She had the same posture towards people with addiction that most people in America do: it was someone else’s problem. Glenn’s new book, Mother of Methadone, tells the largely forgotten story of the woman who popularized the use of methadone to treat opioid addiction, but it is also the story of our individual and societal struggle to think differently about addiction.

It’s sometimes hard to articulate the overarching goal of this newsletter other than: I hope it gives you the chance to think about something you might not otherwise think about today, and to think about that thing in more depth, and with more curiosity, than you have before. Sometimes that thing is facial hair, and sometimes it’s how a hairdresser organizes her life — and today, it’s addiction treatment. I can’t promise you’ll leave this interview feeling more hopeful. But I do know you won’t regret the time you spent with these ideas.

I’m going to start with the broadest of questions in order to situate our readers in your work: what about the current understanding of methadone made it feel like you needed to write a whole book about it? Writing a book is REALLY HARD, especially when you have a day job — but sometimes a book presents itself and must be written. That’s the story I want to hear.

Because overdose doesn’t have to be fatal, every death from an overdose feels like an injustice. Parents, children, friends, and coworkers would still be alive today if only they had access to treatment and harm reduction. But they don’t.

Methadone and its sister medication, buprenorphine (collectively referred to as MOUD) are probably the most effective treatments we have for any chronic disease, doubling someone's likelihood of staying in addiction treatment and halving the risk of a fatal overdose. And if someone does overdose, naloxone, an opioid-antagonist, can completely revive someone if given in time.

But in America, these treatments are wildly underutilized: less than 2% of physicians prescribe MOUD, less than 10% of the people who need MOUD get it, half of the country doesn’t even have a methadone clinic, and a recent executive order just further hamstringed harm reduction.

Partially, this is because most clinicians don’t know anything about addiction or its treatment. When I was in medical school and residency, the only thing I remember learning about addiction was a one-hour lecture from Dr. Drew Pinksy (remember Loveline?). The only mention of opioid use disorder in my hefty emergency medicine textbook was a paltry two pages about how to reverse an acute overdose with naloxone. There was no mention of harm reduction or treatment with MOUD. And my education was not unique.

Although substance use/overdose is one of the greatest causes of death in our country, most medical schools don’t teach anything about it. According to a 2018 New York Times article by investigative journalist Jan Hoffman, only 15 of 180 medical schools taught addiction medicine — and it might just be a one-hour lecture. I graduated from medical school and residency thinking that addiction was a helpless condition — that there was nothing I could do.

But a few years later, a colleague suggested that I give buprenorphine to one of my patients in the emergency department who was in the throes of withdrawal: vomiting, moaning, and writhing in pain. Within minutes, he was transformed into a perfect gentleman, thanking us and asking to go home. Even in the ER, rarely have I seen any treatment offer such a rapid and profound transformation.

Once I realized MOUD’s potential, I couldn’t unsee it. Almost every shift, I found patients with untreated opioid use disorder and offered them MOUD. I still remember how one woman hugged me with gratitude: finally, someone was seeing her humanity and providing real help instead of just scolding her. The bar was low — people who use drugs face a lot of stigma, even (or especially in?) healthcare. Buprenorphine helped her feel normal again — a feeling she had been chasing for years.

I soon started teaching other clinicians about MOUD because, like me, they hadn’t learned anything about it. Yet, no matter how much data or scientific papers I cited, I couldn’t convince the skeptics. Stigma was not something rational, but something lodged deep within their hearts. I hoped that a story might invoke the empathy actually needed to change their practice.

I also had my own questions: where did these biases against addiction and its treatment come from? How could I make a difference without falling into the savior trope so common in physician narratives? Where could I find a female mentor in medicine to guide me?

I found the answers through writing, and at some point, the book started to write itself, waking me up at three in the morning with ideas. And once I learned more about Dr. Marie Nyswander, I was even more motivated to finish. Her story was so inspiring and relevant to the present moment, yet hardly anyone knew about her. Mother of Methadone was the book I wanted to read but didn’t (yet) exist.

(And practically speaking, it was my MFA program that provided the structure and accountability I needed to create this book. After finishing my medical training, I enrolled in a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing that culminated in a thesis project!)

There’s a remark early in the book that stuck with me: “what else is residency but an indoctrination into the hidden curriculum of medicine?” What was the hidden curriculum of medicine that you internalized when it came to addiction?

The complete absence of education around opioid use disorder spoke the loudest, sending the message that addiction did not fall under medicine’s purview. Addiction was someone else’s problem, something better managed at a detox, therapist’s office, or maybe even a jail.

Even worse, the hidden curriculum taught that people with chaotic drug use were to be despised, either because they were making poor choices and thus deserved to get sick, or because they were trying to take advantage of us – lying about their pain in order to get IV narcotics. But so much of what we treat in the emergency department is the result of what could be labeled as poor choices: trying to climb up on the roof at 80 years of age, driving a motorcycle, taking your kid to a trampoline park, or working at a desk (they say that sitting is the new smoking…). Yet, we don’t stigmatize those choices in the same way.

But healthcare workers’ distrust of people who use opioids runs deep. In 1914, the Harrison Act essentially prohibited doctors from giving opioids to people with addiction. In response, hospitals often refused to treat patients who used drugs because they were so afraid they would “trick” healthcare workers into administering opioids (and thus breaking the law).

Similarly, during my residency, we were taught to avoid giving opioids to people who use drugs (PWUD) at all costs. At that time, there was a lot of messaging that doctors were to blame for the opioid epidemic. By giving out oxycodone like candy (see: Sackler Family, see: Purdue Pharma, see: Pain is the fifth vital sign), we had flooded America’s opioid supply and thus caused an epidemic. The solution? Stop prescribing them. And although there is a component of truth to that, the pendulum swung too far: lots of people with pain were unable to get the treatment they needed, and many switched to heroin.

But I didn’t know that historical context during my residency. All I knew was that people I looked up to — attending physicians, senior residents, and experienced nurses — rolled their eyes when talking about “the pain seeker” in room 12, boasted about getting security to kick them out of the ER, or refused to give them the opioids they needed to stave off withdrawal. And this cruelty was completely normalized.

It wasn’t until I arrived at my fellowship in San Francisco that I realized things could be different. A young man about my age checked into the ER with an abscess from injecting heroin. After I told him that I planned to anesthetize the skin with lidocaine and drain it, he asked for IV pain medication. I said no, that wasn’t something we did for other patients, and I wasn’t going to do it for him. I didn’t want to “give in” to his “demands.” Despite the fact that I, too, had used a lot of drugs in my life and had several friends/family members with addiction, I still didn’t see this man’s humanity – the hidden curriculum was that powerful. It’s amazing how much power an invisible narrative can hold over us.

The second I used a scalpel to pierce into his abscess, he shouted and jerked his arm away, blood spraying everywhere. He jumped off the stretcher, cussed at me, grabbed his jacket, and left the ER, his wound incompletely treated. When I complained to my attending about this patient, she turned the blame on me. Why had I refused to treat him adequately? In withdrawal, his pain would feel ten times worse than somebody else’s. What did I think my puritanism was going to accomplish? Did I think I would get him to quit using heroin? Of course not. In fact, he was probably on his way to use right now, his abscess left to fester and worsen. Although I am deeply ashamed of my actions, I hope that taking accountability and sharing my story can help others on a similar journey.

Okay tell us about Dr. Marie Nyswander — what was popularly known about her (and initially attracted you to her story), but also what you sought to understand about her research….and *also* her experience battling the double stigma of (1) being a woman in medicine in the mid-20th century and (2) treating addiction?

I know there’s the paragraph pitch about who she was (the mother of methadone!) but what do you always wish people really understood about her, that doesn’t show up in Wikipedia summaries or the two (!) New Yorker profiles or even her biography?

I don’t think anything was popularly known about her — yet another glaring omission! I first heard about her when I began my deep dive into the origins of methadone’s stigma, coming across a short article in JAMA commemorating methadone’s 40th anniversary.

The article described her as a charismatic, iconoclastic, progressive physician at a time when there were few women in the field, moving addiction medicine forward time and time again. I hoped that she could become the female mentor in medicine I had been searching for.

In addition to developing methadone maintenance as a treatment for opioid addiction — a discovery that some say is as monumental as the development of antibiotics — she also challenged a lot of medicine’s dogma. So much of what is currently seen as standard of care today – like offering outpatient addiction treatment instead of mandatory institutionalization-- originated from Nyswander’s innovations. So, why hasn't she been held up as an icon along the likes of Dr. Paul Farmer, someone that so many idealistic medical students aspire to become? Her only book-length biography was from 1968, her legacy largely forgotten.

After becoming Sarah Lawrence College’s first premedical student in the 1930’s, Nyswander planned on becoming an orthopedic surgeon – a field that still today has the lowest percentage of women of any medical specialty. Just like me, she hadn’t learned anything about addiction medicine during medical school, so she never considered it as a career. It’s amazing how little has changed in the decades spanning our lives. In 1941, she tried to join the Navy and serve at a field hospital in China, but because they “didn’t have a uniform for women,” she was sent to work at the U.S. Narcotic Farm, a federal prison/locked drug treatment facility in Kentucky emblematic of our country’s indecision around addiction as a crime vs. medical condition.

When Nyswander was a teenager, she got involved with politics after sneaking out and finding a ride to one of LA’s clandestine, communist bookstores. It wasn’t long before she was using her mom’s “capitalist car” to assist with farm worker strikes and sending arms to loyalist Spain. At age 16, she got married for the first time, although it didn’t last long. Her first mention in the NYT was during college, highlighting that even before she was somebody, she had that special something that captured people’s attention. Even while working at Narco, she couldn’t contain her rebellious streak: at Christmas, she was caught giving out morphine shots to patients to cheer them up.

After her year of service at Narco, she began a residency in psychiatry — a field more accepting to women — and tried to leave addiction medicine behind. But because she had more addiction experience than any of her coworkers, she found herself frequently intervening to help patients whose care would have otherwise been mismanaged (like a woman who developed seizures when withdrawing from barbiturates). As she explained, “you simply can’t abandon someone when there’s nobody to give you a glass of water.” She then wrote an academic paper for the New England Journal of Medicine about withdrawal management, hoping that nobody would need to call her for advice again. But as she told an interviewer, “Of course what that did was set me up as an authority and so, far from being rid of the problem, more calls.”

Eventually, she gave in, opening an addiction medicine clinic for jazz musicians (at that time, ~40% used heroin) and joining a practice with another forward-thinking female physician in Harlem. Yet, despite her dedication and novel methods, her patients continued to die. Even the most robust, abstinence-based therapy wasn’t enough. By the late 1950s, she was coming to believe that opioid maintenance was the only way forward. The problem: it was illegal. She decided to try it anyway — and it worked. Still, methadone was never given a real chance to be successful, and now we are in the midst of the biggest opioid epidemic our country has ever seen.

Mainly, I just wish people knew about Dr. Marie Nyswander at all. She had a powerful vision for how methadone can actually upend our country’s fatal overdose epidemic – we just need to let it! But also, she was complex, and her life had many contradictions that I’ll never be able to explain, like the bizarre, anti-feminist book she wrote (The Power of Sexual Surrender). And I think that is important to see, too. Nobody is a god.

Can you talk a little about what happened with your hospital CEO and the reticence to publicize very real (and potentially life-saving) improvements to addiction services? It felt like such an illustration of, well, all the contradictions around addiction services, treatment, and public attitudes towards both.

In 2021, my department developed a press release about all the services our hospital now offered for addiction. I hoped this would both help patients navigate the confusing treatment landscape and pressure my colleagues to do the right thing, as back then, few Tucson emergency departments or hospitals gave out naloxone or started MOUD. I once heard of a patient who checked out of the hospital “against medical advice” as soon as she delivered her baby in order to go to the methadone clinic (because the hospital wouldn’t give it to her), and then immediately checked back in to continue her postpartum care and be with her baby. That shouldn’t happen, and I hoped some publicity would make it harder for doctors and hospitals to refuse to offer basic addiction care.

But then the hospital CEOs refused to let us publish the release. As the public relation officer emailed me, “They are concerned that if we announce this publicly, that we will become the city’s primary resource for substance abuse.”

Would they ever try to obfuscate the specialized treatments we offer for people needing stroke care, transplant surgery, pediatrics, or oncology? Of course not. So why would they do that for addiction medicine? Because they don’t think addiction is a medical problem? Because they are ashamed of people who use drugs, or because treating addiction doesn’t generate a lot of revenue for the hospital? Because they don’t want the “good” patients to be scared away by “addicts,” even though people with addiction are already in our hospital? As none of this was said out loud, I can only speculate.

This incident highlights what people with addiction face when trying to access care: thinly concealed stigma embedded in every single layer of the system. Not just in my hospital, but in healthcare organizations all across the country. And nobody knows, because it’s all shrouded in neat excuses and platitudes. That’s why I think there is so much power in saying the unsaid, on making the invisible visible, whether it's the hidden curriculum or stigma. Only then can we make meaningful change.



I think most people would agree that we’ve culturally shifted from a paradigm in which addiction is conceived *wholly* as a moral failing…..and more to an understanding where addiction is a disease (but also probably sorta kinda a moral failing). From the time you’ve spent working with people who’ve struggled with addiction and the time you’ve spent as a researcher, deep in so much discourse *around* addiction — why is the moral component so hard to shake? What do you still struggle with, and what do you do you see other medical professionals and family members and people battling their own addiction struggling with?

There are many ways that this sort of morality shows up. I have patients who want to get off MOUD as soon as possible (i.e., before they’re ready) because they have been told by their church, family, or peers in recovery that “a drug is a drug,” even though we would never say that about the medications people take for diabetes or high blood pressure. People want to fight addiction “on their own” in a way that they don’t with other medical conditions. It's not like MOUD replaces someone’s need to do the deep inner work — it just makes it a little more possible. It’s hard to recover if you’re dead.

There is also this idea that substance use and recovery exist on a linear spectrum, with people progressing neatly from chaotic use (dirty, or bad) to abstinence (clean, or good). I have met many doctors and nurses that only offer empathy to people who are interested in total abstinence, otherwise, they withhold care. But drug use is more like a wavy line or a circle, and not everyone is interested in total sobriety. Maybe they never will be! Often, people are using drugs for a reason: to stay up all night so nobody assaults them when living outside, to numb the pain of very real trauma, or to gain a little bit of energy when their severe congestive heart failure makes them feel tired all the time. It’s a very calculated, risk-benefit decision, even if it's not the decision that their doctor would have made. So, what about those people? How can we support them and their choices in this present moment?

This moral component is so hard to shake because of deep-seated, and often unconscious, stories that we have internalized. They have incredible influence over us, perhaps precisely because we don’t even know they exist. When I was a resident surrounded by people who disdained patients with addiction, I thought that was normal. It’s only until you see something different that you realize that another path is possible. Or, as Nyswander put it, “You began to get experience when other people more courageous than yourself, and more intelligent, showed you that there were other ways.”

Over the last ten years, I have seen a lot of positive change in the medical community. More medical schools talk about treatment, residencies are required to dedicate hours of curricula to addiction, and professional medical societies are publishing white papers and hosting national presentations about substance use. Here in Arizona, the Department of Health Services has spearheaded a robust naloxone distribution program across the state. All of that is wonderful. But despite healthcare’s increasing adoption and integration of addiction medicine, I think two critical components are still often left out: the voices of people who use drugs and harm reduction. And until that changes, I don’t think the moral component will ever truly go away.

Harm reduction is both a practice and a philosophy. As a practice, it can include wearing a seatbelt, putting on sunblock, using a condom, or carrying naloxone – all things to reduce our risk of harm. As a philosophy, it means that we meet people where they are and see individuals as the experts of their own lives. This is somewhat contradictory to the traditional, hierarchical world of medicine that posits doctors as the experts. Although there is a lot more education around methadone and buprenorphine, many curricula are still missing harm reduction — and it shows. Harm reduction needs to be the foundation upon which everything else rests. ●

You can buy Mother of Methadone here — and find out more about Melody’s work here.

