Culture Study

Culture Study

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana's avatar
Dana
1h

Just here for to post some appreciation for your writing. I really loved this line, "It was never an all-you-can-eat-buffet that left you nauseous; it was an excellent, satisfying meal." (the nausea is real)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ryan Kenny's avatar
Ryan Kenny
1h

Love this concept! As a fellow former Pocket power user, I'd strongly recommend Reader by Readwise. It's a premium app but worth it to me - the main Readwise app doesn't really float my boat but Reader does everything Pocket did, plus handling PDFs and videos well, and integrating RSS. I also migrated over my Pocket old library and have been using it as a chance to resurface stuff I saved many years ago and either never got around to, or forgot about. Link rot notwithstanding, it's been a fascinating way to see how the internet, and my own interests have evolved (or not) over time

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anne Helen Petersen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture