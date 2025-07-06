An overstuffed bouquet I grew myself!

Hello from the plane back from Greece! I found out I actually like capers (they just need to be BIG, the way they are here), and discovered my new favorite lunch: the dakos salad, which is like a Greek panzanella involving rye husks, cherry tomatoes, giant dollops of soft mizithra cheese, and capers. Could legitimately eat it every day (and did for the last week). I also read eight of the books from my summer reading list from earlier this month — a real testament to just how much of a relaxation vacation this was (book reports coming soon, as well as some targeted Greek Islands tips if people are interested).

Of course, I was also watching as our elected federal representatives passed a bill that will enact both swift and slow-motion suffering for so many. No one acknowledged July 4th in Greece, but the timing of the passage still felt so obliviously cruel when observed from this distance. And yet, like so many of you, I was overjoyed to wake up to the news of Zohran Mamdani’s absolute statement of a victory in the New York mayoral primary. There are so many of us out here who want a different way forward — and that election should underline that there are politicians out there who will lead us there; the vast majority of them just don’t happen to currently be in office.

Which is all to say: a lot of us are working at processing the very real joys of the season and life in general with very real dismay and disgust. We are terrified and heartbroken and we are practicing, as ever, the discipline of hope. That’s been our reality for some time now, and it’s not likely to change any time soon. But that doesn’t make the jarring juxtaposition any easier to navigate or endure. I can’t acknowledge it at every moment, because that sort of rhetorical exercise empties the sentiment of all meaning, but know that’s one of many ways we’re in community.

Traveling, especially to a place with available histories as ancient as Greece, makes me acutely aware of how much beauty there is in this world, both large and small — and how civilizations of all sorts have endeavored to smother it in the name of conquest and power. Those are the thoughts I’m sitting with, all the way home.

If you want some actionable way to support the sort of public art and education that’s been abandoned by this congress and administration — Chris La Tray makes a very convincing case on how to make it happen.

And if you want to learn more about the reality of living in fear of ICE — and how you can help people in your community who are undocumented — read more here.

Below you’ll find the usual monthly mega-links and recs, only some of them related to summer travel. As always, there’s no affiliate links, and I’ve added gift links whenever available.