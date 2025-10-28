CULTURE STUDY IS MOVING TO PATREON!

After five years here on Substack, the Culture Study newsletter and podcast are moving to Patreon. You’ve all helped make Culture Study one of the good places on the internet, and I am endlessly grateful for you — and can’t wait to keep building our community over there.

So why is Culture Study moving? Wow do I have reasons! And you can read all about them over on Patreon.

As a thank you for your continued support, everyone is getting comped access to Culture Study on Patreon. Your comp depends on your subscription:

*Newsletter Only Tier*

Free or Paid Monthly → One free month of the Newsletter Tier on Patreon

Paid Annual → You’ll get your remaining paid months plus one extra month free (up to 12 months max)

*Podcast Only Tier — Same Structure As Above*

Free or Paid Monthly → One free month of the Podcast Tier on Patreon

Paid Annual → You’ll get your remaining paid months plus one extra month free (up to 12 months max)

If You’re Subscribed To Both the Newsletter AND the Podcast In Any Mix (Free or Paid):

You’ll be invited into the new combined Newsletter & Podcast Tier

Free or Paid Monthly on either/both = 1 free month

Paid Annual on one or both = We honor the higher of your remaining months + one extra month (up to 12 months max)

ACCESSING CULTURE STUDY ON PATREON IS EASY — BUT YOU HAVE TO CLICK A LINK IN YOUR EMAIL TO MAKE IT HAPPEN:

Check your email for details on claiming your access — if you don’t immediately see it, try searching for “Claim Your Free Access”

⚠️ To redeem the gift, you’ll need to use the email address associated with your Substack account

If you have an existing Patreon account that uses a different email address than the one associated with your Substack account, follow these steps to claim your access.

And if you’re struggling to redeem your free access? → Submit a support request here

I’ve paused all billing here so you won’t be charged; no need to do anything on your end

This free month offer expires DECEMBER 12— so do it now!

Maybe you’ve been on Patreon for years. Maybe this is your first time there. But here’s what you should know: they’ve built a newsletter client to rival Substack’s, and everything that was free here…will be free there. Paid here…paid there. It’s straightforward — and it’s not with a company that’s doubled down on becoming a social media app that refuses to draw even the faintest line when it comes to hate speech.

And again, for the full story on why we’re making this move… head on over .

If you have any questions, I bet you they’re answered over in the post on Patreon. And if you’ve tried clicking the email link and it’s not working (or you can’t find it) — we’re here to help.

Submit your questions here and someone on the Patreon support team will get back to you ASAP (usually within 24 hours). Or comment below and I’ll do my best to help.

BUT SERIOUSLY, COME OVER TO PATREON AND LET’S REBUILD THIS SHIP TOGETHER!