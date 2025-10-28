Big News: Culture Study is Moving to Patreon!
You asked for it: we're moving somewhere more sustainable
CULTURE STUDY IS MOVING TO PATREON!
After five years here on Substack, the Culture Study newsletter and podcast are moving to Patreon. You’ve all helped make Culture Study one of the good places on the internet, and I am endlessly grateful for you — and can’t wait to keep building our community over there.
So why is Culture Study moving? Wow do I have reasons! And you can read all about them over on Patreon.
As a thank you for your continued support, everyone is getting comped access to Culture Study on Patreon. Your comp depends on your subscription:
*Newsletter Only Tier*
Free or Paid Monthly → One free month of the Newsletter Tier on Patreon
Paid Annual → You’ll get your remaining paid months plus one extra month free (up to 12 months max)
*Podcast Only Tier — Same Structure As Above*
Free or Paid Monthly → One free month of the Podcast Tier on Patreon
Paid Annual → You’ll get your remaining paid months plus one extra month free (up to 12 months max)
If You’re Subscribed To Both the Newsletter AND the Podcast In Any Mix (Free or Paid):
You’ll be invited into the new combined Newsletter & Podcast Tier
Free or Paid Monthly on either/both = 1 free month
Paid Annual on one or both = We honor the higher of your remaining months + one extra month (up to 12 months max)
ACCESSING CULTURE STUDY ON PATREON IS EASY — BUT YOU HAVE TO CLICK A LINK IN YOUR EMAIL TO MAKE IT HAPPEN:
Check your email for details on claiming your access — if you don’t immediately see it, try searching for “Claim Your Free Access”
⚠️ To redeem the gift, you’ll need to use the email address associated with your Substack account
If you have an existing Patreon account that uses a different email address than the one associated with your Substack account, follow these steps to claim your access.
And if you’re struggling to redeem your free access? → Submit a support request here
I’ve paused all billing here so you won’t be charged; no need to do anything on your end
This free month offer expires DECEMBER 12— so do it now!
Maybe you’ve been on Patreon for years. Maybe this is your first time there. But here’s what you should know: they’ve built a newsletter client to rival Substack’s, and everything that was free here…will be free there. Paid here…paid there. It’s straightforward — and it’s not with a company that’s doubled down on becoming a social media app that refuses to draw even the faintest line when it comes to hate speech.
And again, for the full story on why we’re making this move…head on over.
If you have any questions, I bet you they’re answered over in the post on Patreon. And if you’ve tried clicking the email link and it’s not working (or you can’t find it) — we’re here to help.
Submit your questions here and someone on the Patreon support team will get back to you ASAP (usually within 24 hours). Or comment below and I’ll do my best to help.
thrilled you are making this move but i guessing i am not the only one who hasnt received the 'claim access' email in either inbox or spam??? anyway i will be following you over once i get this sorted out!!
I've been a free subscriber for several years and am now in a position to support financially without a comped sub! This was really the push I needed to make that change - very happy to be able to do it now that you're leaving Substack :)