Now let’s talk about BIG NO-KIDS ENERGY!

Charlie delighting in kids while also having BIG NO KIDS ENERGY

This is the first entry in an ongoing series on the joys of not having kids (while also liking kids just fine). If you have an idea for a future entry, tell us about it in the comments (or send me an email: annehelenpetersen at gmail dot com).

There’s no such thing as a No Kids Lobby. We have no propaganda department. That’s a stark contrast to the Have Kids Do It Now faction, whose power is so tremendous, so omnipresent, that it doesn’t even present as a faction, just a fact.

People assume there’s no need to articulate the joys of the no-kids lifestyle because its benefits are so apparent that it’s silly, or maybe just mean-spirited, to talk about life without dependents. As a result, the existing no-kids literature is quite limited — or inexorably shaped by traditional family formation norms. A fictional character might start out celebrating her life without kids but end up, naturally, experiencing a whole level of untold joy with them.

Because people without kids are meant to feel an acute sense of lack, reveling in that lack comes off as clueless, untoward, or just tacky.

