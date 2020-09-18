Burnout Events

You’re exhausted by hours on Zoom? Me too! But hopefully I can lure you with the promise of four very smart people talking about four different corners of burnout. As an extra incentive: I’m donating $250 to an organization of each panelist’s choice, and we’ll be highlighting those organizations during the conversation — a good opportunity, if you’re able, to expand your own giving footprint (even if it’s just $2) to organizations that might not be on your radar but that are doing good and important work all over.

You can come to one, or come to all, but I’d mostly just love to have you there! All of these require registration in some form to get the Zoom Link — so do it now, don’t get errand/Zoom/planning paralysis.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND, 8 PM ET

POLITICS & PROSE — NEWS CYCLE BURNOUT

Featuring: Hamed Aleaziz (Immigration Reporter for BuzzFeed News), Soraya Nadia McDonald (Culture Writer for The Undefeated), Jourdan Bennett-Begaye (DC Correspondent for Indian Country Today), and Ashley Lopez (Politics and Health Care Reporter for KUT).

Register here.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23ND, 8 PM ET

92Y - PARENTING BURNOUT

Featuring: Tamara Mose, author of The Playdate; Darcy Lockman, author of All the Rage; Blogger LaTonya Yvette, author of Woman of Color; and Venessa Wong, who wrote this fantastic essay on pandemic parenting.

Buy a ticket here.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24TH, 7 PM ET

BOOKS ARE MAGIC - SOCIAL MEDIA AND THE EXHAUSTING PERFORMANCE OF SELF

Featuring: A crew of past and present BuzzFeed writers and thinkers: Elamin Abdelmahmoud (Party Lines) , Bim Adewunmi (This American Life and Thirst Aid Kit), Scaachi Koul (One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter), and Caroline Moss (Gee Thanks Just Bought It).

Register here.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH, 8 PM ET

BOOK PEOPLE - HUSTLE CULTURE, FREELANCING, AND BURNOUT

Featuring: Amazing essayist SE Smith, Delia Cai of Deez Links, Connie Wang (who wrote this great piece on “grateful to be here” culture, and freelance film writer Cate Young.

Register here.