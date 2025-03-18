Melody sent me this Star Trek TNG **GOALS** shelf from her local bookstore

“Genre fiction” is shorthand for fiction that relies heavily on genre conventions (romance, sci-fi, fantasy, thriller, horror, and mystery, most famously) while also creatively subverting, expanding, and combining them. Some (snobby) people denigrate it for its reliance on “generic” tropes, but I’ve never seen more popular acceptance of genre fiction — maybe because we need its comforts, and its clever, cloaked subversions, more than ever.

Personally, I didn’t realize how much of a genre reader I was until I looked back at my teen reading habits, and how they’ve extended into adulthood: lots of classics, sure, but also a strong dose of Star Trek: The Next Generation romance (if you’ve listened to the Culture Study Pod, you know my romance genesis with Imzadi), John Grisham and Michael Crichton thrillers, and softer Stephen King horror. (Which, in my 20s, morphed into Outlander, Twilight, and Tana French devotion, amongst many others).

If you’re not an avid genre reader, but want to go deeper: this is your space. There are hundreds of readers eager to give you suggestions. Just tell us what general vibes you’re looking for, what turns you off, what fires your reading receptors, what sort of worlds or dynamics you find addicting — you can be as broad or as granular as you’d like.

The same goes for people who’ve gone deep in one genre and want a start in another, or people who are already super deep in one and need MORE RECOMMENDATIONS, ALWAYS MORE.

And just as a gentle reminder: for our purposes here, we’re not thinking of “literary fiction” as genre writing. Also be mindful about how you phrase your preferences so as to not reinforce some of the stereotypes about a genre: instead of, say, “actually well-written” you could say something like “avoids cliches” or just mention another book with the sort of writing style that you enjoy (I’ve been guilty of this, and am trying to be better and encourage better!) Part of what we love about genre writing is its adherence to, well, genre, so it’s often tricky to thread the needle of articulating our specific genre preferences but not shitting on the genre in general.

As is our Culture Study Thread Custom: please put ALL BOOK TITLES IN CAPS LOCK. I know it can feel like you’re shouting about the book, but it helps others scan these often unwieldy threads with a bit more ease.

And, as always, don’t be butts about other people’s genre fiction loves and needs — and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.