Welcome to the Culture Study Classifieds, one of my favorite recurring features in the newsletter. Since the first classifieds back in October, I routinely receive requests to do another round — I think because people like reading them, but people also like offering services (and looking for them).

Culture Study readers live all over the world, doing all manner of things. That distance means we can’t function like a hyper-local classifieds section, but I do think we can create a useful, niche, and lovely form of classifieds — because I’ve seen it happen over at Claire Zulkey’s great Evil Witches newsletter.

Here’s some ideas:

On a very straightforward level: Do you provide a service or have an online (or offline!) store? Tell us about it. Make sure to include links / social if you have them. (Are you an accountant who works for creatives a specific area or are licensed to work across state lines? Oh my god please make yourself known. But also: graphic design, home design, etc etc)

Do you have a specific skill that you’d like to offer others for free or a low fee? Proofreading, grant writing tips, finding very specific clothing items that you’ve seen on a TV show, help with PSLF applications, gardening advice, how to figure out supplemental Medicare insurance, how to get power of attorney, each classifieds you offer new ones

Maybe you just want to show us some cool shit you’re doing. Post a link to your photography, your Substack, your latest book, your music, your quilt, your design work. That’s awesome.

You want some readers for an early draft of a book or essay (or just want to talk through an idea). We’ve got a lot of voracious readers here who would love to help.

You’re looking for specific recs for a service or item either locally (e.g., “in and around Cleveland”) or on the internet (“I, personally, need a great graphic designer”)

You want a mail buddy, an email buddy, a reading club buddy. I’m trusting you all to not be skeezy here, but if you want someone to talk to — I bet someone here also wants to talk to you.

You have books or puzzles or clothes you’d like to go to a new home. Specify whether you’ll pay the postage or you’d like them to do so. ( If you want to post an image of something you’re offering, remember you can always do so using Imgur)

ANYTHING ELSE YOU CAN THINK OF IN THE CLASSIFIED VEIN

As always, this is a private, subscriber-only space. **If you previously found someone using these Classifieds, tell us about it!** This has gone very well the last two rounds, but I also reserve the right to delete anything that feels off and/or skeevy. Don’t be butts about other people’s offerings and inquiries and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.