We did the first Local Friendship Matchmaker back in May — and the thread is somehow, at the time of this writing, at three thousand four hundred twenty-one comments. That’s the most comments a Culture Study thread has attracted by a solid 1000! In the aftermath, many of you sent me photos and missives from various local meet-ups, and whew, talk about stuff that makes me feel like this whole enterprise is worth it. People who want to invest in community hanging out with other people who want to invest in community — I love everything about it.

For the first round, I wanted to be very explicit about finding local connections. But I also know that some of us (like me) live in places where it’s harder to find another Culture Study subscriber…..and I’ve also received several requests for a Culture Study PERSONALS board, for people who want something a little more intimate than friendship.

So we’re going to open this thread up in a few (admittedly chaotic) directions:

STILL LOOKING FOR LOCAL CONNECTIONS

LOOKING FOR ONLINE OR ANALOG (DISTANCE) CONNECTION

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING MORE THAN FRIENDSHIP

As I said last time, I wish there were a regimented and easy way to do this, but here’s what we’re going to try: write a quasi-personal ad about what you’re looking for, what sort of things you’re into, where you live (if appropriate), and how others can get in touch.

They can message you on the Substack App (I know, ugh, but it does work); you can leave your email (I recommend formatting it like this: emailaddress at gmail dot com); you can email *me* so I can connect you (I have access to email addresses on the backend and am happy to perform this service). It’s also spectacularly easy to create a second Gmail address specifically for this purpose, I’m just saying.

My advice: Be honest and be explicit. If you’re really looking for someone within a 15-minute drive, don’t hedge. If you want people to craft with you on Zoom, describe your vision. If you want a companion, you don’t need to be wry or brazen like the famed personals from the New York Review of Books, you can just talk about who you are, what brings you joy, and what sort of partnership you seek.

To help people navigate, let’s try to keep to a standard format at the beginning of your post:

WOMAN IN HER 40S SEEKING DAHLIA NERDS

NONBINARY ROMANTIC (32) SEEKS BELAY PARTNER IN WISCONSIN

DIVORCED MAN (50s) WHO’S DONE A LOT OF THERAPY WANTS TO COOK WITH YOU (ALSO 50s)

BONUS PARENTS SEEKING OTHER BONUS PARENTS FOR GENERAL ADVICE / COMMUNION

SANTA CRUZ CULTURE STUDY MEET-UP IS HANGING OUT IN TWO WEEKS

MILWAUKEE GRANDMA WANTS TO RIDE BIKES WITH YOU

I’m sure you can be much more clever and specific than these examples, but you get the gist.

Last round we managed to do this without being butts and I am confident we can do it again. Let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet (and also a great resource for connection).

**And as before, here is my explicit warning to NOT BE SKEEVY. It’s very possible not to be skeevy even while responding to personals! And if someone is being skeevy to you, let me know and I will remove them from this community. We have a NO SKEEVE POLICY around here.**