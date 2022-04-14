As Culture Study (and my goals for it) continue to expand, it’s become clear that I can no longer run the newsletter as a one-woman band. So I’m hiring for a part-time research assistant/editor to fill this pretty unique (but hopefully pretty interesting) position.

The right person for this job is:

Someone with experience — even if limited — in online writing and journalism, who’s also looking to learn the ropes of the industry from a freelance writer’s perspective

Ruthlessly detail-oriented, reliable, efficient, and obsessive about accuracy — particularly when it comes to proofreading and fact-checking

Experienced with Google Docs and willing/able to become a pro at Substack and Discord; generally comfortable with your computer being an extension of your brain in all ways

Confident with social media

Familiar with the Culture Study mission, ethos, writing style, and audience — you don’t have to have read everything I’ve ever published, but you should have a firm grasp of what I’ve been doing (and what we’ll continue to be doing together)

Weekly Responsibilities Would Include:

Proofreading and straightforward fact-checking of the mid-week and Sunday posts (making sure all links work, researchers’ names are spelled correctly, etc.)

Responding to straightforward reader emails/requests (how to figure out the Discord, requests for free subscriptions, etc.) via the Culture Study email account

Flagging any egregious or inappropriate comments (this happens extremely rarely, as only paid subscribers can comment)

Helping source compelling images to accompany posts and threads

Additional, sporadic responsibilities: helping sort through responses to call-outs for potential stories; generating and potentially conducting interviews for future Q&As on the site; researching statistics or doing an archival dig for longer-lead essays; giving second reads and feedback on contributor essays.

This is a virtual, part-time, 1099 gig, averaging five hours a week, but open to expansion. You can set your own hours as long as you meet agreed-upon deadlines, and I am happy to coordinate around any set hours you might have for other obligations. (If you’re sick, if you’re going on vacation, if you have a caregiving emergency — all of these are things we can absolutely work around) Starting pay is $25 an hour.

HOW TO APPLY:

Email your resume and cover letter as documents, not in the text of the email to annehelenpetersen@gmail.com with “Culture Study Assistant” in the subject line. If you have published clips, your own newsletter, a strong Twitter or IG, whatever, please include so I can get a sense of your voice.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: May 1st

START DATE: June 1st