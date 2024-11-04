Can’t believe I delayed this thread four solid weeks after I turned on the heat but here we are, early November, and I’ve definitely already made at least eight soups (we are a soup family, what can I say). Some are old stand-bys, which I’ll list below, but some are part of my ongoing attempt to cook a new Rancho Gordo bean every week — and nearly all of those attempts have been winners (I’ll share those, too).

So if you feel strongly about soups, if you have a killer recipe you can’t shut up about, if you want recommendations for a specific type of soup to fit a mood or an ingredient — we are here for you. This is a sustaining thread. I’m so, so grateful for it.