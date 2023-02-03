This Friday’s Thread prompt is admittedly self-centered: my online life feels out of control. Personally, I blame Google’s inability to keep a handle on the increase in spam, which has resulted in a newly innovative email from someone telling me I’ve purchased McAfee software in my priority inbox every damn day. But I’m also talking about managing subscriptions, and clouds, and photo storage, and passwords, and so much else.

Let’s use this thread the way we often do: as a place to offer advice on what’s worked for you, but also to ask for advice on a particular area of sprawling online life that’s become a struggle. We can also be expansive with your understanding of online life — we can talk about organizing apps on your phone, or just finding a good podcast app, or a calendar that syncs, you name it.