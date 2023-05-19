We haven’t done this for many months (and it’s the thread I get the most requests for) so let’s DO THIS and return to the most participatory of Friday Thread Topics, the sort that can abscond with an hour (if not more) of your Friday, the sort that manages to answer the most niche and difficult questions…..YOU KNOW IT, IT’S TIME FOR ADVICE TIME.

The original suggestion came from Culture Study reader Ashley:

“I absolutely love reading all of the newsletters and threads every week and I truly think it’s the best community I’ve ever been a part of. All of the folks commenting are so wise and kind and thoughtful. So I think it would be amazing to have an advice thread. Like people could post a problem they’re having — anything from “I need a new couch” to “I need career advice” and anyone who has relevant experience or information can reply.”

This is indeed a wonderful, thoughtful, enduring wise community — which is why I feel confident in doing such an open-ended thread.

Maybe you have something small you’d just like more input on, or something bigger that you don’t feel comfortable talking about with people who aren’t anonymous strangers on the internet. Maybe you need relationship advice, gadget advice, home repair advice, caregiving advice, or just general LIFE ADVICE. Regardless: Ask away, ask with abandon, and give advice in return.

**And if this thread has provided solace or assistance to you in the past, I really recommend coming back in a few days to see who’s commented more recently and maybe hasn’t received responses. I love the slow-internet form of the thread, and want to make sure that people who don’t immediately post don’t get to experience the same feeling/reciprocation.**