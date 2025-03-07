I’ve received so many requests for this one over the years and always feared it would be….alienating? Weird? Or maybe — because I haven’t ever gotten married myself — I just didn’t have as much invested in it. But I’ve seen the topic come up again and again in our various Advice Time threads, because people are desperate to figure out how to 1) have a wedding that is meaningful to them but also 2) figure out how to get past all the capitalistic and social pressure bullshit.

So we’re going to use today as a forum for people to ask and offer advice about wedding planning, particularly but not exclusively about how to resist the Wedding Industrial Complex (or the Family Wedding Industrial Complex, which is separate and yet deeply affiliated!)

You don’t have to be engaged to ask a question. You don’t have to have had a wedding to offer advice, you just need to have some perspective on weddings, whatever that means to you (but also: if you’ve never thought deeply about weddings, this is not the place for you to say “just invite people, let them come, who cares!”). I’m very much hoping this conversation isn’t just limited to women, so if you’re not a woman and have wisdom or thoughts, please, please chime in.

I don’t have to say (and yet I do have to say) that talking about weddings is very very fraught.

With your questions: ask away, but try not to be derogatory about choices that other people might have made that aren’t a priority for you.

With your answers: try to be as empathetic as possible!!! Other people’s desires aren’t yours and that’s okay, listen to what they’re saying (and asking) and try to direct answers that way, instead of just answering to talk about your experience.

WITH THAT SAID: If you have a very strong opinion about your own experience: share away, as your own post. Just be ready for people to ask questions, and remember, as with so much advice in this forum, that everyone’s mileage may vary. (You can even say: YMMV, aka Your Mileage May Vary).

I’ve decided I’m excited for this one, because I’m always excited for conversations in this community that interrogate norms (and encourage people to figure out what works for them). Don’t be butts and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.