I know I promised to do the Friend-Matching Thread for today…..and then I realized it was the Friday before a three-day weekend, and we want as much of a Culture Study quorum as possible when we do that thread. So we’re pushing the Friendship Thread to Friday, and today we’re gonna talk about big and little lies.

There are a few stories from my childhood that, at some point in my adult life, I started slightly exaggerating — and at some point I felt like I repeated the story too often to correct it. For example: I am, in fact, related to Tom Osborne, the famous football coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers-turned-congressman. But he’s my Granddad’s cousin (they grew up in the same town of Hastings, Nebraska) — not his brother. Why did I lie? Because brother is obviously closer and cooler, and if I was dropping this fact, it was impress some guy or some parent [DUMB].

Sometimes I lie by omission because the non-lie answer to a question would open a whole-ass conversation I don’t want to have in the minute. One time, when a house party got busted by the cops and I was underage, my friend and I pretended that we were asleep the whole time. Sort of a lie? Sometimes someone mentions a book like I should definitely have read it and I lie and say oh right I know what you’re talking about and I definitely don’t (I’ve tried to get better about this one).

But what do YOU lie about? You can be vague or detailed, and the thing you lie about can be silly or serious. Why do you lie about it? On a more philosophical level, what makes something a lie?