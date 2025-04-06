Paid Subscribers: do you need 626 ideas for workday lunches that require no effort? Whew do we have the thread for you. And if you’re not a paid subscriber but value this work and want to join the weekly threads, which we’ve managed to keep one of the good places on the internet — come join us for less than the cost of a fancy cup of coffee or a draft of Coors Light or a package of Cadbury Mini Eggs.

And One Small Thing You Can Do To Fight Back Today: Earlier this week, ICE raided a roofing company here in Whatcom County, Washington, arresting thirty-seven community members, leaving thirty-seven families without an income. If you want to join me in giving a few dollars to support them, here’s how. (Write ‘37 Families’ in the note on the donation to make sure it’s directed their way). I’m always looking for other hyper-local ways to direct our funds/care right now — if you know one of one, send it my way (or drop it in the comments).

Back in 2015, I read Willa Hammitt Brown’s piece on “The Lumbersexual and Its Discontents” in The Atlantic. I wasn’t yet writing this newsletter, but if I was, it would’ve been featured prominently in the week’s Things I Read and Loved — a look at how a crisis of masculinity in the early 20th century created the lumberjack aesthetic, and why it’s resurfacing in the mid-2010s? Deeply, exquisitely Culture Study. That essay drew on Willa’s doctoral research at the University of Virginia, and it was also proof to me that she knew how to craft all of this nerdy historical research for a public audience.

A decade later, the book version — with a whole lot more nerdy historical research — is here. And as you’ll see in Willa’s answers below, the history of the lumberjack is complicated, of course, but also weird and illuminating in ways you might not expect. Willa’s answers are beautiful, hilarious, and engaging in that way where you’re suddenly 2000 words deep in esoteric history and slightly bewildered but thrilled to be there. Read on, and you’ll see why.

You write that cultural figures — particularly those smoothed through collective memory — come to have complex, contradictory meanings. “The lumberjack certainly did,” you write. “For half a century he was both the famed lout of the woods, a canker sore on the social body, and a gentlemanly hero of true masculinity.”

I feel like that’s a good place for us to start — can you unpack each of those three lumberjackian components?

Yes! This started me on the whole project. I couldn’t make sense of how everyone “knew” the lumberjack but presented such different images of him. Of course, I now know anyone who does cultural criticism of any kind is familiar with this: the certainty that there is a known truth and the existence of multiple, conflicting versions of those truths (see, say, Taylor Swift). But this project started, oddly enough, as a summer essay when I was 21 and kind of dumb, so it was news to me.

The more I read, the more those views of the jack settled into a few types:

First was the one I grew up with: the gentleman of the woods. If you watch old Paul Bunyan cartoons this will be the jack you know — he’s also on Brawny paper towels, in Duluth Trading Co ads, in the lumberjack’s waltz (I see you, Canada!). He is rough around the edges—that’s what makes him so manly!—but kindhearted and fundamentally good. Like the white-hat cowboy, he stands for virtuous American masculinity: tough enough to stand up to baddies, but always kind to a lady. To most of us, this is the image that comes to mind when we hear lumberjack. Monty Python’s Lumberjack Song is only funny because the lumberjack they present is so at odds with what we “know” lumberjacks were like.

But when I read sources from the 19th Century, this guy barely exists. He really doesn’t start appearing at ALL until the 1880s, and he wasn’t famous until the 1930s.

Go back to sources from the 1860s through to about 1910, and writers were equally sure they knew what lumberjacks were like: they were like trouble. They weren’t chivalrous and kindhearted, they were violent, unpredictable, drunk, and (not coincidentally) largely foreign. While some of the jacks were from Yankee stock, the majority weren’t considered white. It’s worth noting here that whiteness has nothing to do with skin color—one Yankee-born jack wrote home to his family that there were “sixty Swedes and fifteen white men,” in his camp.

All that was one thing in the woods. They might be violent reprobates, sure, but they were out of the way. It was another thing when the snow melted and they came into towns. The year-round, aspirationally-respectable settlers in both big cities and small towns wanted nothing to do with these men who brought the wildness of the woods straight to their doorstep.

One of the things I found fascinating was the insanely dehumanizing language they used to describe loggers. Their arrival in town was described as a seasonal event: with the snow-melt came the descent of these unruly men. But it went further than that. They were seen as a contagion that needed to be contained for the good of society. Contemporary ideals championed restraint as one of the, if not the, ideal traits of manhood. A good man should reign himself in, and work in the service of a family who would tame his rougher edges. Itinerant workers, by definition, had no family to restrain them. Their example, the good people at city halls reasoned, could pollute the morals of the rest of the town.

So, cities and towns built vice districts to house the jacks and keep them separate from respectable families. The nickname “skid row” for a bad part of town comes from this: a skid row was the road lumberjacks used to slide logs in the winter and became a nickname for the districts they inhabited the rest of the year.

One of the goals of the book is also to “unpick the connections between capitalism and the cultural memory.” What happens, for example, when you understand the lumberjack as a member of the working class?

Lumberjacks really ought to be considered as part of a large subset of the working class: itinerant laborers. Once you see them in that light, their demonization in their own time makes so much more sense. After all, we still demonize and scapegoat migrant workers. Because they aren’t part of a settled, property-owning community they’re often seen as morally suspect. Without ties to the community, what possible incentive would they have to abide by that community’s social mores? The ability of property owners to forget that it wasn’t owning property that magically gave them morals never ceases to astound (just before the pandemic I found myself on a date with a man who, straight faced, was telling me that only property owners should be able to vote in local elections because they are invested in the community. In 2018. An adult human. Wild.)

The other side of that is the role of capitalism in creating our cultural memories. The history of memory is an amazing, fascinating subject. After all, people don’t act upon what DID happen in the past, they act on what they THINK happened in the past. So where do those ideas come from? Most of the early work on the history of memory was/is on the Holocaust, American Civil War, and the founding of Israel, for a number of reasons to do with unsettled memory around these events and the political benefit of hijacking the story to one end or another. It’s awesome, interesting stuff and I recommend anyone get into it.

But because of the nature of events that most historians of memory focus on, a lot of the work has been on the political aims and outcomes of controlling cultural narratives. Maybe it’s because I’m a millennial and raised to see everything as having been capitalism all along, but I was really interested in the economic reasons to sell a certain memory. There’s a real advantage here to looking at something like lumberjacks. While, sure, I think they’re culturally important (at least important enough for a decade of my life) they don’t have nearly the political implications of, say, the Civil War. Selling the Lost Cause via cultural properties like Gone With the Wind was hugely profitable, but the politics of it are so central that it would be facetious to argue that those stories, films, and songs were just about making money.

Lumberjacks on the other hand – where did we get the image we have? If the dominant view of jacks was deeply negative, why do we have such warm fuzzies about them now? Here, there are political answers (the timber industry absolutely f’ed over—sorry there’s no better word for it—huge swaths of the Midwest and they were keen to clean up their image) but the main answers are purely about economics. Paul Bunyan as we know him was invented by Red River Lumber as an advertising icon. The upper Midwest, and eventually New England, the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Alabama and anywhere else with a timber industry, adopted him largely to boost tourism. I think it’s fascinating to see how capitalist imperatives shaped something so basic, and seemingly uncommercial, as who we think cut down wood.

The detail of your sources is just….luscious? I don’t know another word for it. Rich? Expansive? It feels like you were able to dive into a big Minnesota lake (sorry) of references, so I’d love to give you some space to talk about the primary documents and oral histories you drew on. What was use, what was too abundant, what complicated or clarified your writing process?

Hah! Thank you. One of my best friends told me my passage describing early camps was “visceral” and my uncle said it made him want to vomit. I got lucky that I found sources that could really bring this time to life, and I will absolutely TAKE luscious, I think it’s probably better than nauseating?

In all honesty, I got to it through bad habits. My mind is an extremely untidy place and I was a very, very bad grad student. The way to get a PhD in a reasonable amount of time is to pick some time- and space-limited topic. Even my own advisor at one point, when I was dating a man in England, suggested I write about the connections between American and British Woman’s Rights campaigners around the Great Exhibition. It is a topic that needs more work, it would have allowed me to spend time in England without (as I did) getting on the wrong side of the border police, and I would have finished it in a couple years flat.

But no! I went and picked something big and nebulous with no defined borders. And then when it was time to locate archives, instead of saying “these three” I said “I’m going to take my folks’ old station wagon and go to all of them.” It was stupid, really. For two years I put no blinders on at all. Newspapers? Sure. Memoirs? Yeah. Tourist brochures? Don’t see why not! I went to archives in small towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that were still on old card catalogues as well as the shiny, excellent Minnesota Historical Society and the unbelievably well-catalogued Wisconsin Historical Society. I put ads in local papers for people who had oral histories or memoirs. I didn’t really know what my question was, so everything was potentially relevant. I want to say it was fun, and parts were: I remember wandering around Seney, Michigan, bouncing from town hall to a bar to a gym looking for the one guy who had a key to their one room museum. But mostly it was grueling and outlandishly lonely.

Once, in an early research seminar, a classmate asked how you knew when you were done researching. The professor said “when all the sources start saying the same thing.” That’s easy enough when your question is “what did person X think of person Y?” but harder when your question is “lumberjacks…?” The upshot is that while I had WAY TOO MANY sources, when they finally started echoing each other and taking shape in my mind, it was a lot more interesting. I’m also lucky that at the time I was formulating the Big Ideas of this I was still a runner. Nothing like mile 12 to suddenly have an epiphany about brothels in the Great Lakes or whatever. The final stroke of luck (?) was that UVA straight up threatened to kick me out. My advisor made me take a status that meant I had to finish within a semester or never get my degree, so I just had to write. Otherwise I might never have settled on a structure or figured out what any of it meant.

I had to repeat a lot of that with the book, but I was lucky there, too. First of all, my editor is an angel and a godsend and may his name be praised to eternity (Kristian Tvedten at University of Minnesota Press). The second is I was teaching full time so I just had to get it done, whether or not I liked it. So I just wrote what I knew by then. Sadly, that meant a lot of great sources didn’t make the cut. Happily, it meant it wasn’t 700 pages.

It worked for me, but man, I would not nominate me for advice on writing a book.

I feel like I shared this anecdote with you before, but I’ll share it again: when I was growing up, one of the girls in the grade ahead of me was featured in Sports Illustrated for Kids as a log birling champion. Her extended family was from about an hour north of where I lived in North Idaho, where the “real” loggers worked the woods (that would then make their way to my town, home of the big mill). She grew up competing in the local Paul Bunyan Days, “a celebration of logging history” that then included burling, but now seems mostly limited to cross-cutting, chainsaw stuff, axe-throwing, etc.

She was also featured in our local paper, which (not coincidentally) was also covering the Spotted Owl environmental protections that would be blamed for bringing the timber industry of the region asunder. Later, when I was reporting on the massive political shift that happened in North Idaho over the course of the 1990s, so many old-timers pointed to this moment in history — when Republicans were able to pin the Spotted Owl protections to Democrats and effectively make them “responsible” for the end of a way of life (and deflecting attention away from the union-busting, capital extraction business practices of the mills themselves).

There’s a lot going on in those two paragraphs, but I’m wondering if we can make some connections between the fetishization of the lumberjack and his/her skills and modes of political persuasion/identification? I’m thinking of one of your lines from late in the book: “the myth of the lumberjack resets on an inherent tension between conservation and industry that is barely contained.”

[I wouldn’t ask this question of basically ANYONE ELSE IN THE WORLD but very excited to ask you]

See, this is why I knew answering questions for you would be the most fun! Who the hell else would ask me this?!?!

Okay, so there’s a lot to dig into here. While I talked above about the capitalist impulses for preserving and selling the image of the lumberjack, that is not to say that there weren’t political ones as well. Not to be too academic here, but there are much better people to talk about this than me, and if anyone’s interested there’s a great Richard White essay, “Are You an Environmentalist or Do You Work for a Living?” (in William Cronon, ed. Uncommon Ground, 1996) whose title is drawn word for word from a bumper sticker he saw in Washington State during the exact moment you’re talking about. He and others have spent a lot of time on this weird and very effective divide between lefty tree-huggers and Real Working Men that sprang up in the 1980s. One of the best is William Cronon’s “The Trouble with Wilderness; Or: Getting Back to the Wrong Kind of Nature” from 1995* and there’s also Eric Loomis’s terrific book Empire of Timber from 2016 on specifically the conflict you’re referring to.

All of those historians touch on a key thing: the very artificial divide between wilderness worthy of preserving and working landscapes. That divide is total nonsense — they are, and always have been, the same thing. There is almost no landscape on earth where humans haven’t worked. The problem is the dichotomy between the two sets up weird, no-win debates, like with the timber industry in the Pacific NW, or the similar one in Minnesota right now about the protection of watersheds vs. mining.

Lumberjacks, especially the fetishized version of them, are a really helpful tool in this debate. Even though modern lumberjack games use chainsaws, they’re essentially harking back to a pre-industrial idea of labor, as are all our Paul Bunyans and Brawny Men. It’s about skill, and small-scale work. Cozy camps in the woods full of men showing incredible bravery birling logs or shimmying up 100+ foot trees. That kind of labor and industry is portrayed not as destroying the woods, but as part of the woods. There’s a reason that all these places (Maine, Northern CA, Idaho, the North Woods) can simultaneously claim to be the home of lumberjacks AND lands full of pristine nature. Small-scale, nostalgic lumbering couldn’t destroy that nature. It’s not big enough or dangerous enough. It begins to feel more like a farmer or even a sailor: someone working with the elements as a part of nature.

But the thing is, by the time the timber industry was declining in the Pacific Northwest, even by the time it finished in the Midwest in the 1920s, it didn’t look a thing like that. It was an industrial extractive industry like mining or drilling. Men were no longer their own bosses, nor did they have a chance to move up to better paying jobs. The land was left absolutely clear-cut and the local economies and ecologies were devastated.** It’s also not like logging isn’t still a huge industry today. But it requires much more knowledge of how to operate specialized machinery than how to strip bark by hand. Modern logging has no more to do with timber games than rodeos have to do with factory farms.

That fetishized image leads us to think there’s a “good” kind of work in nature and a “bad” kind, and that they have nothing to do with one another. Which is reductive and silly, like claiming the tree in your backyard is something unrelated to trees in national parks. It’s an oversimplification that helps no one.

Dividing “nature” from “workscape” has been a potent political weapon, and, to my mind, a potent political mistake. We have to think about how we work while protecting nature. We have to admit that ALL our actions affect and are affected by nature, and there’s no crystal clean action. We have to think of ourselves as part of our environment.

That means admitting inconvenient things like “we don’t, right now, have an economically viable way of supporting large swaths of the rural workforce in an environmentally neutral way” and also “protecting the spotted owl was not actually what killed the logging industry.” Both of those thoughts require nuance. It’s not an all-or-nothing proposal, but the fetishizing of that labor is one of many ways to simplify and distort the debate.

*I am absolutely obsessed with this essay, I think it’s one of the most important pieces of writing in any part of history in the last 30 years. I find the weirdest way to make students read it and awkwardly crowbar it into every talk I give. It’s only about 20 pages, so do yourself a favor and take a look – it’s free online!

** Unfun fact: the deadliest wildfire in American history was not in California or even Hawaii – it was the Peshtigo Firestorm of 1871, which killed between 1200 and 2500 people and was caused directly by the lumber industry. Never heard of it? That’s sort of on purpose—almost all the deadliest fires in American history were firestorms in the Midwest caused by the lumber industry. They conveniently don’t show up in the Paul Bunyan comics Red River Lumber created.

I was first exposed to your research with this 2014 Atlantic piece on the lumbersexual — we’ve passed that super-specific cultural moment, but I’d love to hear where you see the contradictions at the heart of the lumberjack myth manifesting right now, and what they portend.

You know what’s funny? Right before my book came out the New York Times had an article on “the return of the lumbersexual.” I cackled. It was based off a single Junye Wanatabe show in January that riffed on the mackinaw coat. That one show certainly isn’t as full-blown a cultural phenomenon as that weird 2014 moment, but I do think the impulses are similar. When do we return to ideas of what our (first, assuming we are now in a second) Gilded Age forebearers called “primitive masculinity”? Largely when men are under threat. And look around at America: the boys are not all right.

But I think there’s something more self-conscious, nuanced, and informed about the way lumberjacks are showing up today in the kind of Culture we spell with a capital C. Take Torrey Peters’ Stag Dance, which just came out. It so just came out that I haven’t read it, but I’ve read enough Torrey Peters (and enough of the synopsis) to know that it not going to be NOT queer. The main novella in it is about a bunch of lumberjacks in an isolated camp organizing a dance. This did happen, and there was a highly gendered order to how roles were decided: young, unskilled jacks who had not proved themselves were always made to be the women.

I think culturally, in 2014, we weren’t in a place to casually talk about gender in this way – understanding that gender is about power dynamics and presentation, and sex about something entirely different. That was in the academic waters for sure, and it’s what I wrote about in that article, but now it’s assumed that people just get that, and get that gender is often both performative and quite playful.

Of course, that doesn’t apply to all, or even most, presentations of the lumberjack. Timber sports are more popular than ever, for both sexes, and I think that has much more to do with a valorization of traditional labor in the face of everything that is threatening it. If you want to get political (hard to avoid) this is the thing the Left has been steadily ignoring to their detriment for years. The things that confer dignity and status on working-class, particularly white, men have been deteriorating since the ‘70s, and the left-wing intellectual class (of which I’m a product) has a habit of dismissing the dissatisfaction that breeds as sour grapes. That’s dangerous – it’s a very, very real loss, and we need to be attentive to it.

Think about all the things the “good” lumberjack stands for: dignity, skill, respect, and admirable (and admired) masculinity. Those are what a lot of people, very reasonably, long for, and things that seem harder and harder to attain. In the void we have the online manosphere which is… let's not talk about it, the world is depressing enough.

As for the “bad” jack, that’s never gone anywhere: fear of unrestrained violence is still projected onto migrant workers, racial others, new immigrants, and the less educated. I think the key here, now, is the same as it was a century ago: neither image of lumberjacks, or of men in general, is complete. So, where does that leave us and where do we go from here? I don’t know. Ask someone much smarter than I am. I just talk about dead people. ●

You can buy Gentlemen of the Woods here, and find out more about Willa Hammitt Brown here. And if you want to see Willa talk more about the book, she’s doing a reading at Magers & Quinn in Minneapolis on May 12!

Becoming a paid subscriber gives you access to the weekly discussion threads, which are so weirdly addictive, moving, and soothing. It’s also how you’ll get the Weekly Subscriber-Only Things I’ve Read and Loved Round-Up, including the Just Trust Me. Plus it’s a very simple way to show that you see the work that goes into creating this newsletter every week. If you’re already a paid subscriber: thank you so much for making this work sustainable.

What Paid Subscriber Content This Week:

And This Week’s Things I Read and Loved (Gift Links Whenever Possible):