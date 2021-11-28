Get Those Sweet Sweet Links
Still devoting time to rest and family and puzzles and books in the aftermath of the holiday, which was much more exciting and stressful and hilarious than usual because the power went out at 11 am and didn’t come back on until the middle of the night (island living!!!) so we pivoted and put the turkey on the grill and did the stuffing and potato gratin on the stove?!?! It was great, of course, because it’s a good story — the sort of Thanksgiving you’ll never forget, which people who rolled with it, plus the grilled turkey actually ruled.
I’ve also accumulated some links and recs for you, which may or may not be useful amidst the barrage of gift guides and Black Friday emails clogging your inbox. (I don’t get affiliate links from any of these, so all bad opinions are my own). If you have your own recs, or even requests for a specific type of gift, please share in the comments!
One of my favorite photographers is doing very cool woodblock calendars
A subscription I’ve enjoyed this year: Sprouted Kitchen, which releases a new set of interlocking recipes every Friday. I’ve amassed so many new favorites over the last year.
I searched for years and years and finally found my ideal earring stand
If you are of a certain age and musical taste you will run not walk to these tickets for Brandi Carlile + Sarah McLachlan at The Gorge (yes I already have mine) (Opening for them = Lucius, who you should also check out)
For the person who’s committed to making all the soups in the Tuesday Soup Thread: SOUPER CUBES
A new cookbook on GRAINS currently headed my way
The Gift Concierge thread from last week was enormously successful and the most delightful and popular suggestion = these very miniature bookcases
I have tried every tank top and am here to tell you that these are the best. They are expensive but they are the best. They are form-fitting, they don’t pill, they’re substantial but can be worn in summer and winter. Perfect.
I am officially an elderly lady who loves screenprinted linen kitchen towels of island wildflowers
While you’re shopping: do you have a monthly donation, even of just $5, set up for a local institution that cares for your community? You can find your local food bank using this site, but there are so many ways to give. Some of my favorites in communities where I’ve lived: Latinitas, Soft Landing, The Potlatch Fund, Five Valleys Land Trust
The Gift of Good Email: to Culture Study, sure, or maybe Hunter Harris’s Hung Up (for anyone who loves Lainey Gossip), or Lyz Lenz’s Men Yell At Me (particularly good for anyone whose politics lean to the left in places that don’t just lean towards but full-on french kiss the right), or Virginia Sole Smith’s Burnt Toast (anyone, but especially parents, trying not to pass down fucked up weight and food ideologies), or Chris La Tray’s An Irritible Métis (anyone who is a little cranky but also incredibly tenderhearted)
So long as Irene Wood keeps making new exquisite earrings I will keep linking to them. Right now they are 30% off. (I wore these beauties on Thanksgiving; too bad no one could see them in the pitch dark)
The best gifts I’ve given to children this year: glitter magnatiles, Harriet the Spy, the I’ve Pet That Dog book, one of those sticky starfish from the dollar star that “climb” down the window when you throw it. If you have a kid in your life who likes complicated games, check out Photosynthesis.
Home of the best puzzles for your long perfect day
For someone who loved the immersive non-fiction style of Bad Blood: Hidden Valley Road
For someone who loves pithy, beautiful takes on the natural world: Chris LaTray’s One-Sentence Journal
For someone who loves immersive stories of difficult family: Shuggie Bain
For someone who loves immersive multi-generational stories that stick with you: Inheritors
For someone who likes The Secret History plus Tana French with a small twist of Harry Potter: Ninth House
For the book form of “just trust me”: The Night Watchman
This week’s just trust me
