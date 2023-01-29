Breaking News, Northern Hemisphere: Winter is almost over. I mean, clearly it is not, but for me, particularly now that I live in the Pacific Northwest, the end of January marks the top of the winter mountain. Truly, it’s all better weather from here. Sure, we might end up with another atmospheric river (or three), but the sun is setting after 5 pm, and I don’t know if you knew this, but February is actually only 8 days (unless your kids get sick, then it’s definitely 38 days).

I’ve found myself in a nice winter rhythm, a mix of rainy running and chance weekday skiing and dedicated Sunday afternoon writing. The island in January is sleepy, cozy, dark with chances of sparkling winter sun. The hellebores are deciding if they’re going to bloom in a week or three; I’m getting my Floret seeds ready to sow in my very low-key seed starting station in the basement. Things are germinating!! Including maybe a new book — we’ll see. But for now, it’s time for the most popular feature in the newsletter: the monthly links. (Yes, these are for Subscribers only — if you have the means, maybe this is the push

So here’s Week’s Things I Read/Consumed and Loved (yes this is paywalled, just like the links at the end of every Sunday’s newsletter are paywalled; for whatever reason it’s the small thing that convinces people to subscribe to the content they value)