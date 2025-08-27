Culture Study

SarahJane
18h

I love this! I am not a FT musician, but I work several different part-time music jobs that I stagger around my kid's schedules. I have been a SAHM for the last 13 years and I have appreciated the flexibility that music jobs give me (I am a piano teacher, I teach early childhood music classes, I accompany at my church, and I volunteer to play in the worship band at my church) as well as a little extra money. I am fortunate that my husband has a good paying job so this is not how we pay our bills - but I use this money for "extras" like a monthly massage for myself and paying for violin lessons for my 2 kids from a very good (and expensive) teacher! In the last two years I have added being a substitute teacher to my "jobs" and have been able to teach music classes a couple of times and really enjoyed that a lot. I recently raised my rates for piano lessons and really struggled to do it, but then I checked what music schools in the area charge and gave myself a 5% bump with no guilt.

Before I became a SAHM, I worked full-time in a non-music job and did lessons and a community choir on the side in my free time. I needed health insurance and this was the only way I could survive. I think it's telling that Leslie has a non-music job in the midst of ALL of her other jobs as well. Being a musician is tough as the income isn't consistent, especially if you rely on gigs like accompanying for events like weddings and funerals. It also consumes your evenings and weekends, which is difficult if you have kids who have activities during those same times.

I remember my college professor telling me that nobody argues with a doctor or a lawyer about the minutes of their time being worth something, but somehow being a musician means your labor isn't as "meaningful". I have been playing the piano since I was 4 and teaching lessons since I was 20. Now I am 46 and I am good at what I do and I still struggle to get compensated at a meaningful level due to the perceptions people have about paying a musician for their labor and time. Thanks so much for this interview and I hope people are able to get some insights into the piecemeal lives that working musicians lead and how difficult it is to make a living wage.

megan
megan
18h

That excerpt at the top is from Into The Woods! I’m also a collaborative pianist and piano teacher, very familiar with fluctuating income and trying to take advantage of my weird schedule to travel. Fun to see my profession represented, it’s often misunderstood or downplayed/not valued.

Edited: I think there’s quite a bit to unpack about why it’s not valued — insert something here about the history of women and playing keyboard instruments (an acceptably “feminine” pursuit) and how the majority of pre-collegiate level piano teachers are women, how music is a “passion field,” people assume you’re just doing it for the love of music (and some people are)… I could go on.

