I get a lot of questions about how I organize my time, how I come up with ideas for the newsletters, how I do my Q&As, how Melody and I work together on the podcast — and I’ve been wanting to put a bunch of answers together in one place for some time.

Some of this will seem banal, some of it might surprise you, some of it will be interesting simply because hearing how other people organize their weeks and brains is interesting. I’m going for all of the above. Below, I’ll talk about how I organize my week, how I organize the future, how I think about churn, how I decide to paywall, how I find “coworkers,” and more. And yes, this particular piece is paywalled! The vast majority of stuff isn’t, but sometimes you’ve got to create a little curiosity gap to spur people to pay for the stuff they find valuable.

How I Organize My Week

I think of Culture Study labor in four buckets: original essays, Q&As, threads, and the podcast.

Mondays are for digital housekeeping.