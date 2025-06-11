Culture Study

Natalia Mehlman Petrzela
This is so thoughtful, and articulates a shift I've been watching and kind of sensing, but hadn't thought deeply about. Thank you! It's interesting to think about the reforms to football in the early 20th century too... from about 1905-1915 there were over 10 deaths of college players per season! And yet reforms were considered "mollycoddling," the influence of "feminization," etc... so interesting how the flag football advocacy does an end run (ha) around some of those critiques even though they are still very much with our culture.

I watched our 10yo nephew play two flag football games over the past two weekends--our first direct experiences with NFL Flag.

Our games weren't much fun--I'd rather watch tween soccer myself, but I am a soccer fan, generally--but I was struck by the distinct MALENESS of it all. Even with the two girls on our nephew's team, the whole experience was kind of...off. The coaches were hyper-invested dads, the refs and coaches were argumentative ("Do you want me to show you the rule book?!?" was shouted at one point), and the whole experience had a tint of "bigger, faster, stronger, meaner" to it.

Maybe the specifics of any given league really matter here.

Maybe my own reaction to seeing all of the NFL branding put me on edge from the jump.

But I was happy when our nephew seemed far more invested in a bottle tossing contest with his teammate while sitting on the sideline than anything happening on the field.

I grew up playing all the sports as a kid, and they shaped me in really important ways. (I even had a spat with our principal in 8th grade because I wanted to play flag football with the boys rather than volleyball with the girls--I had grown up being my older brother's throwing partner in the street, and I would have been, hands-down, the best quarterback in my grade. But I wasn't allowed--because football was for boys. Welcome to the early '90s. Harumph.)

It feels like kids sports are so toxic now, though. They are places where privilege and access rule, and they are spaces where parental worries about their kids' futures seem to take precedence over everything else.

I might need a whole discussion thread devoted to unpacking youth sports. The good, the bad, the ugly, the hopeful--in the past and the present.

