i love recommendations

I spent the last week in North Idaho for a story, now on my way to Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill for a different story, and want to take a break from the monotony of endless transcription for a few links and a few oddball recommendations.

I don’t understand the mechanics of why I like reading other people’s recs so much. I rarely follow them, or buy what’s advised. Maybe it’s that I like reading people talk about what does and does not work, which then, later, influences my decision — or maybe I just find recommendations somehow reflective of different personalities, different ways of being in the world. Either way: I like them the best when they’re super banal or super specific, so that’s what I’m going to try and offer below. Also: things that suck. All in totally random order.

Things I Read and Loved This Week:

This fascinating piece on why the number of adult day care centers is so high in the Rio Grande Valley

An incredible profile of the notoriously private Adam Driver

The cost of leaving an abusive relationship

A smart piece on why it’s so hard to get young people into activism (and voting!) in places where they feel forgotten

How couples have actually redistributed labor in the long term: they made detailed plans

The true fuckery of deed theft

No Just Trust Me this week — gotta keep that quality-level high.

