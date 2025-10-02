Culture Study

Jean Lavigne
4h

This paragraph IS IT! I can and will make all of my students read it, but I wish I could share it with everyone:

"Again, this is where I think it’s radical to say: you’re supposed to enjoy your life! In economic terms, if you take an hour and do something you love that enhances your wellbeing, that’s just as productive as if you spent an hour earning money so you could then buy something that brought you the same jollies. Isn’t that amazing?? You were actually productive just by doing something that you like! So it isn’t taking away from anything, it isn’t interfering with anything; in fact, it is the purpose of your life."

What a radical and important reframing, especially now when our culture seems fixated on the idea that whoever dies with the most money wins.

Anjoli
4hEdited

I think I broadly agree with her on thinking about what you're going to need in a partner in the future when life gets even more complicated, etc...I'm 40 years old and have never had a partner at all because I am interested in men and never not once has a potential male partner met those needs in the moment, forget about the future. So I struggle with these kinds of texts, because it's certainly likely there are still women out there who will be new to this way of thinking and framing their lives, but then what if you're actually not a lesbian like she turned out to be? I resigned myself quite early on in my life that I was going to be single by choice but not by want because there were not so many men I encountered who I thought would be real partners or values aligned enough, and the ones who I did encounter typically were not interested in me. So I read these kinds of pieces like well great, now what.

And to be clear, every single time I will choose the life where I can retain my values and not contort myself around a partner of any gender just for the sake of having one. But it's still a bitter pill to swallow, all these texts about relationships and chosing partners and singlness that are written by people who have long histories of monogamous relationships. Some of us don't even get the one.

