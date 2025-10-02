If you open this newsletter all the time, if you forward to your friends and co-workers, if it challenges you to think in new and different ways, and if you want to keep interviews like this one outside of the paywall and accessible to all, consider subscribing:

I think I’ve changed the headline on this post at least forty times. I’m just desperate to convey how good this interview is — and how paradigm-shifting it is when it comes to the way we think about contemporary women’s happiness (and partnership, and leisure, and careerism, and family planning, the list goes on). I first heard about Corinne Low’s work after reading a similarly eye-catching headline from The Cut: “This Economist Crunched the Numbers and Stopped Dating Men.” The article is, indeed, about how being married to a man turned out to be an objectively bad deal for Low — but it’s also about her deeply persuasive argument about the root causes of so many unequal partnerships.

Low’s new book, Having It All: What Data Tells Us About Women’s Lives and Getting the Most Out of Yours isn’t a soulless manual on how to optimize your life. It’s not about treating potential partners as breeding stock. It’s about understanding how contemporary partnership structures work economically, digging deep on what makes you happy, and looking at our choices (past, present, future) within that paradigm. I found the book, and Low’s answers to my questions below, to be deeply compelling — particularly her explanations of “the squeeze” (which so many women experience in their 30s and 40s) and how “the bottom fell out” of the marriage economy. I cannot wait to discuss this one with all of you — I’ll see you in what I already know is going to be a ridiculously good comment section!

You can find more about Corinne’s work here and buy Having It All here.

I have read so much on unequal partnerships, published so much on it, done so many interviews about the mental load….and I’ve never deeply engaged with this idea within a strictly economic paradigm, and I have to say, the framework feels revelatory, particularly when I pair it with all of the other thinking I’ve encountered on how we’re socialized into roles, value, etc.

You call your approach “a radical framework for understanding the lives of women, and improving yours if you happen to be one.” What does it mean to look at our lives and choices through the lens of Economics (with a purposeful capital-E)….and what makes it radical?

I have this broader sense that women at some point lose sight of ourselves as the protagonists of our own lives. I always reference this Onion headline: “Mom Hasn’t Ordered Favorite Pizza Topping in Over a Decade.”

Because it struck me as so, so true as I thought about twisting myself into knots trying to cook for everyone’s different dietary preferences and likes and dislikes. And our own needs are often nowhere in that equation. How often do dads go without their preferred pizza topping?

So to me, the very idea of saying that our own preferences and desires should be our north star in decision making is radical. And it’s also radical vis a vis the conventional wisdom about what women should be doing, which is that we’re supposed to use our lives as battering rams against the structural forces holding us back, and climb the corporate ladder (these books always imagine only one kind of life experience — the author’s) by any means necessary. The ironic thing about my economist lens is that by really looking at what drives value in your life, it makes it imperative to consider things besides our career as part of our integrated purpose in life.

And finally, I think women’s decisions have a lot more complexity because we never have the freedom to optimize just one dimension. I talk about the constraint of reproductive capital: a term I coined for the value of fertility and the fact that it depreciates over time, meaning we have to balance our reproductive time horizon with that of our careers. But even without children, our lives are so deeply enmeshed in others and in the caring for others that those needs are always part of our equation.

More table setting: can you explain how “the bottom fell out” of the marriage economy? (I’ve never seen this progression explained so cogently. I underlined this sentence three times: “The problem with marriage today is that it has retained the same social role, while having a completely different contracting structure and a totally different value proposition to women.”)

If you look at the 1950s, our picture of marriage is that one person is employed in the market, and one person is doing what economists call home production — the kids, the meals, the laundry, and everything else. And at this time, it’s a lot, because we don’t yet have microwaves or even dryers. (Big aside: it’s actually a unique period of time because women’s labor force participation was at an all time low — when the American economy was more rural, of course women were working on farms, and poor women, immigrant women, and Black women were always working —and even in that period, there’s really high employment of domestic workers, which are, you guessed it, women working. So I think we have a pretty narrow picture of “the past”—but nonetheless!)

So at that moment in time, what we see in a lot of marriages is what economists call specialization: him focusing on the market domain and her on the home domain. And specialization continues to exist without it being so extreme — it’s a couple who are both lawyers deciding it’s better for one person to work 80 hours a week and make partner while the other takes leave, goes part-time, downshifts, etc.

But the thing about specialization is that it’s risky. Investments in children and the household are a public good within marriage: it benefits both people. But investments in a career are also a private good — you can take it with you if you leave the marriage. And, starting in the late ‘60s and ‘70s when divorce became a lot easier and more socially acceptable in America, that’s what a lot of men did. The classic trope is him marrying his secretary, right? And back in the 1950s if he wanted to do that, he had to write his wife a check. Literally. Because both people had to agree to a divorce. You had to buy your partner out of a marriage the way you buy a partner out of a business.

Marriage was supposed to be a joint venture — a commitment that allows you to make investments together. But with unilateral divorce, he could just leave. And child support and alimony didn’t make up for the equal sharing of income from his job. And what this does is totally upend the commitment possible in marriage, and therefore the ability to take a risk, like specialization. Now, of course there’s positive things about this for women, and a lot of people saw it as a victory, because women can now leave abusive or untenable marriages. But also, a lot of women were left very, very poor.

So then younger women get the message that they need to be able to support themselves — they witness their moms and aunts getting left trying to get a minimum wage job or start over at 40 — and they think: how do I make sure that doesn’t happen to me? (AHP note: This is definitely what happened to me). So we see this flood of women getting college degrees and entering the labor market (an economist friend has a great paper called “Degrees Are Forever”.) This is part of my grand theory of how things ended up so messed up with gender roles converging in the workforce but not at home: part of the source of the workplace gender revolution wasn’t feminism or female empowerment, it was necessity. It was survival. And so it was a very partial revolution that left a lot of pieces of the puzzle still unsolved.

The graphs in this book….let me just say, I’ve never seen such persuasive graphs!!! Economics!!! Looking at the data and creating these graphs led you to the concept of ‘The Squeeze’ — what is it, and what does it do?

I remember being in this period of life when I had my son in 2017 and was tenure track at Wharton and just feeling like life was impossible. And I was like—is this it? Is it always going to be this hard? Is the fun part of my life over? So when I started studying women’s time use, I wanted to look at time use over the lifecycle and especially during this period.

And what I found was what I was experiencing — this mountain of childcare and household time on average in our 30s, whenever you have young kids, which also tends to be when you’re still making career investments, so your time is crucially important at work, too, but those investments haven’t paid off yet, so money of

en feels tight at the same time. And looking at the data, I just felt so seen. I was like—oh, it wasn’t just me. That period of life sucks. So I called it “The Squeeze.” Because it’s time and money pressure pushing down at the same time. And then, I call what comes after it “the ironic relief,” because income is higher at the same time as these time pressures abate, and we’re thinking, gosh, could have used this a few years ago!

From Corinne Low, Having It All

My hope in highlighting this period is to empower women to do whatever they need to do to get through it, and I try to offer some strategies for that. But first you need to understand — this is temporary, and it’s really freaking hard, and it’s not just me. Would love to hear readers’ stories of The Squeeze!

I think there’s a temptation to look at an economist looking at how women can make their life better and presume that you’re just trying to encourage women to optimize their lives for more earnings, or more *everything.* I think your explanation of figuring out your “utility function” counters that presumption quite effectively — please tell me about ‘the jollies.’

YES! This book is not about hacking your life to be more productive, or how to make a million dollars, or land the corner office. It’s not about the one weird trick that now I’m selling you a super special limited space summit on. This book is about figuring out what makes you enjoy your life, the things you value the most, and then strategies for getting more of those things.

Which brings me to utility functions. I think we’re constantly inundated with messages about what we’re supposed to want and what a good life looks like, and so in order to figure out what the heck we should be doing, we have to really intentionally get in touch with what we want. Economics has a really useful concept for that—firms are maximizing profit, and individuals are maximizing utility. We teach it in every econ 101 class, because it’s part of understanding consumer behavior, and a dear colleague / friend, trying to explain what utility was, would call it jollies.

The thing about where you get your jollies is that it’s unique to you. So I was noticing the way careerism and the desire to maximize income at all costs was making people unhappy, I started teaching my class the idea of actually figuring out your own utility function. And once I did, I said the phrase “don’t compare yourself to someone who doesn’t have the same utility function as you do.” It’s one of those things my students tell me they remember and think about years later.

And once you understand utility (jollies for short, the sum total of your joy, meaning, contentment, and fulfillment over a lifetime for long) then it puts your career into perspective. Because your career is a means for maximizing utility; it’s not an end in itself. And I think that concept in and of itself is so freeing to women, because we’ve been given this message that we need to lean in and maximize our careers, not just for ourselves, but for the culture, for feminism. And I am sorry, but if that is at the cost of my happiness then that vision is not feminist! (I also try to widen the lens to consider how absurd this idea of work as empowerment is when you take a perspective that includes other socioeconomic statuses, times in history, and countries.)



The book is not just observational — it’s deeply pragmatic. It offers readers suggestions about how to examine (and change) their own lives. The only section where I was like ‘I don’t think this works’ is the career one, where you (not incorrectly!) suggest that people think about career paths in context with their utility function, but also look closely at where people similar to you are in their careers at age 40, 50, 60. When I decided to pursue a PhD in 2005, I looked at that trajectory and saw exactly what I wanted — and then the bottom dropped out of the academic market (again, and again, and again). Even the tenure bargain that you take (significant investment for significant payoff) is eroding in so many institutions, and as the job market contracts further, people will be unable to decline jobs where tenure is not secure.

And that’s just academia! I’m also thinking about how AI is changing (and poised to further change) so many (theoretically secure) career paths — from the law and database management to coding and PR. And then there’s the elimination of so many “good jobs,” jobs with stability and lots of room for personal utility, in the wake of DOGE cuts. How are you thinking about that advice now?

I really appreciate the pushback here, because you’re 100% right, the same caution I give for relationships applies to our careers: we can’t predict the future, and we have to be prepared for these changes and shifts external to us that push us wildly off the path we thought we were on.

When I was writing the advice to think about your lifecycle, I was thinking about the women who were pursuing career paths where they know that the more senior women at that firm or in that field are not happy, or had to make enormous sacrifices, or, just do not share values and, yes, a utility function with them. And so I wanted to give kind-of a wakeup call to look down the road you’re on—and if it’s lined with spikes and hot coals—consider an alternate path? Because I felt like career advice so rarely encourages us to think about whether a job works for us, rather than whether we’re working for the job—we’re good at it and able to get promoted.

But you’re right that the path ahead can look like flowers and sunshine, and then, um, a tree can fall across it? (I’m really straining this analogy.) I think women need to make plans that include factors beyond their control, and think about transferable skills and human capital if there is a disruption to the field they’re in. And, that’s not dissimilar to my advice to think about what life looks like in case your marriage doesn’t work out even if you’re deeply, deeply in love.

We just don’t know how things are going to change in the future, and there are real “shocks,” which is the economics word for disruptions — it’s a “technology shock” when an industry is bowled over by changes in how things are produced, a trade shock when it’s about where things are produced, and amusingly, a “love shock” when your feelings toward your partner change. Investments in your career should try to be as insulated from these shocks as possible. How are you diversifying your assets in your own human capital portfolio to prepare for those unpredictable possibilities?

Longtime readers will know that I think of Elizabeth Taylor as someone who just had a bunch of serial relationships, not unlike most people I know in their 20s — the difference was that morality dictated she had to marry everyone she wanted to (semi-publically) sleep with.

I always feel timeline blessed that I wasn’t forced to marry any of my long-term boyfriends from my 20s, and had time to get to know myself and my priorities *really well* before finding my partner (at age 33). In your chapter on choosing a partner, you write about the importance of knowing what you want — and then having serious conversations with any potential partner (at an appropriate time!) about those goals. Apart from just, well, getting older…how can people cultivate that skill of self-knowledge….and can you also talk about why asking someone to envision the home you’d share in 15 years is such a useful exercise in determining red flags?

I mean, take this all with a giant grain of salt, because I did marry the boyfriend from my 20s, and then my needs and wants radically changed as I became a grown-up and a parent, and so then, spoiler alert, I got divorced and became a lesbian. So this is very “hindsight is 20/20.” I think part of the mistake I made was ironically because I was so career-focused, I never really thought about what I wanted a partnership or my family life to look like.

So when I met someone with whom I got along really well, I kinda stumbled into that extremely serious relationship without doing that reflection first. So, I think just understanding how big of a role our partner choice plays in our personal and professional well-being over our lifetimes is a start — it says that this is a decision we can’t make based on attraction alone. I call it “interviewing for the wrong position” because we interview for the position of boyfriend when we really need a co-CEO. What I hope is that by offering people really tactical “interview questions” for their relationships, they can almost practice self-discovery through those conversations with their partner. As you talk about these things, you’re actually getting a clearer picture of your own vision, which sometimes is only brought into relief when we see things that don’t align with it.

And that’s where the red flags come in. Because there might be these unspoken assumptions where one person has always pictured just trying to maximize their own career, and never thought of the interdependence in a relationship and a household — that’s “what happens if we both have a meeting, and one of our kids is sick?” Or it might be that someone has a wildly different view of how much it’s appropriate to rely on outside support: one of my friend’s biggest fights with her spouse isn’t that he thinks she should do all the domestic work, it’s that he just thinks they should hire someone for everything, and she’s like, well, I think parents should actually see their children.

To me, the biggest red flag — and it’s one I absolutely ignored — is the reality of what’s happening right now. If he’s not doing the dishes, or cooking, or self-actualizing, or whatever it is that worries you now, he’s not going to start later, when the squeeze hits and life gets harder. So I’d rather young women have more of these fights now, to see if things can change now, rather than once they’re more entangled or have spent years together (which are more costly to women, because of reproductive capital).

Can we talk about leisure? I think a lot of people will relate to the idea of putting on your clothes to go on a run, or setting out all of their quilting materials, and then seeing a pile of laundry on the floor and thinking: ‘I should do that instead.’ Can you talk a bit about reframing leisure through an economic investment perspective?

Again, this is where I think it’s radical to say: you’re supposed to enjoy your life! In economic terms, if you take an hour and do something you love that enhances your wellbeing, that’s just as productive as if you spent an hour earning money so you could then buy something that brought you the same jollies. Isn’t that amazing?? You were actually productive just by doing something that you like! So it isn’t taking away from anything, it isn’t interfering with anything; in fact, it is the purpose of your life.

And of course we also need to do the laundry, and we need to work so that we can eat, which also brings us pretty important jollies. But I think the utility we get directly from spending our time on things we like gets completely overlooked as equally valuable, equally productive. So the next time you set out to do something that you love, maybe that can be your mantra—I’m going to be so productive right now! I’m going to make so much utility out of my time!

This book is propulsive. It’s so readable, it’s so smart — but it’s also deeply empathetic. It’s not trying to convince everyone to make your decisions, but to make decisions that align with what feels foundationally right to them — and to avoid status quo bias. You’ve also willing to make the personal public, both in the book itself and its promotion, in a way I find compelling. How did writing for a much larger public serve your personal utility function?

Oh man, I am still in the thick of this because it is such a big change for someone who’s been an academic writing research papers for journals with, like, 100 readers on average until now. And this week I taped a TV segment where the host was like so you’re a lesbian now, tell us more. But I think part of why I wanted to share my personal story is that it’s so easy for books like this to seem trite and even gaslight-y: like, it’s so simple, and I’ve got it all figured out. But I very much didn’t. And there’s really no way to separate the research that I did from my personal life, because I did it in part to understand my life—to make sense of what was happening to me, and to my friends, and to so many other women.

I also don’t want to give the impression that now I have it all figured out. I was out of the squeeze, and then decided to reboot it by having a baby and a book-baby at the same time, and yesterday breastmilk leaked in my backpack on my laptop and now I’m typing this with one side of my screen blacked out. So, I guess I really just wanted to tell women that we are in this together, that it’s not easy, and to give us permission to navigate these realities however works for us. And that is going to be messy and imperfect and occasionally disastrous, but I also hope that it can joyful, meaningful, and loving — that we can all get our jollies. ●

