I don’t know how the Friday Thread about little lies got so lovely and compelling and weird but it did. Come read all sorts of lies (and why we tell them).

And make sure you check out this week’s episode of The Culture Study Podcast, where we talk about everything we don’t talk about when we talk about periods (death cramps! final boss periods! butt pains! let’s goooooo!!!)

Someone asked me if I had big plans for Memorial Day and I said no one in the Pacific Northwest ever makes BIG PLANS for Memorial Day, because chances are very high it’s going to be 50 degrees and raining. Set your three-day weekend expectations low and when the sun peaks out enough to take off your hoodie for twenty minutes, you’ll feel like you had the best weekend ever.

So that’s what I’m doing this weekend: keeping expectations low, rotating my winter closet into storage with the hopes it doesn’t curse me to a soggy June, and admiring the lupines (see above) having their own party in my backyard. (If you want to follow my garden/dahlia adventures/trials/experiments, here you go).

But I’ve also amassed some particularly good recs & links for this month’s mega-post — and if you’re having an unscheduled knockaround Sunday morning like me, I think you’ll enjoy them.

As always, gift links whenever available — and nothing below is sponsored in any way; it’s all just shit I genuinely like.