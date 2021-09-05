Links!
I’m taking the weekend off from the usual Sunday newsletter, but pre-programmed some long weekend recommendations:
If you want to read more about Steve’s pillow use — here’s Some Dogs
“Why would Americans change their behavior to save the disabled and elderly if we’re presented as disposable to begin with?”
Big fan of this celebrity relationship development
Really interesting piece on the cultish language of wellness/mommy influencers [“DO YOUR RESEARCH!”]
How flight attendants became “punching bags for the public”
The Scams Friday thread turned out to be ridiculously good
The joys of re-adopting a childhood hobby
I’ve really been enjoying Maggie Rogers’ B-Sides album
My friend Irene’s exquisite jewelry is 30% of this weekend (I am obsessed with these ones)
Get ready for the LuLaRoe FOUR PART DOC coming September 10th (Meg Conley and I will have a conversation on this for the newsletter)
Gorgeous ceramics out of Tlaquepaque, Mexico (thank you Culture Study reader and Taco Report author Daniel Agee for sending these my way)
I have been making my way through The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill podcast prepping for a forthcoming newsletter conversation with Kristin Kobes Du Mez, author of Jesus and John Wayne. The podcast has some problems (more on that soon) but what a fascinating/horrifying document of 2000s masculinity
I am in love with Kristina Barker’s work and just took three of her prints to the frame shop and can’t wait for them to make their way to my wall
A perfect pasta recipe for the last gasp of summer
This week’s just trust me
