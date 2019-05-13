links, we've got links
|Anne Helen Petersen
|May 13, 2019
Spent the weekend with this incredible view of the Pintler Mountains here in Montana, but like every week I have an accumulation of very good reads to pass along — which you’ll find below.
Truly I will read anything about Dr. Bronner’s
A truly superlative profile of Tracy Morgan — the sort of piece that, while reading, you already know you’ll return to again and again
“How 1,200 calories of edible brick became the most ubiquitous Mexican meal in America”
The great Alison Willmore on the mainstreaming of Christian movies
One Day With the Squad That Removes Needles and Feces From Downtown Portland Streets
All I want is for NPR’s Morning Edition to go back to its original theme song
Getting to the very heart of Game of Thrones’ decades’ long problem with women
This week’s “just trust me”
More normal newslettering will be back next week, but I’m also prepping for book leave (to write the burnout book) which begins in two weeks — if you have suggestions for my reading list, either in terms of primary texts (books that try to address burnout specifically, in however hackneyed a form) or secondary reading (academic or popular press books/articles on issues that funnel into burnout) I’d so love to hear them.
In the meantime: if you know someone who’d like this sort of thing in their inbox once a week-ish, send it their way. You can subscribe here (which is also a link to how the way the newsletter lives on the internet, which you can share however you’d like). If there’s something you’d like to recommend — as a “just trust me,” or just generally! — simply reply to this email.
