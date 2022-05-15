I’m finishing up my trip in Norway — more about that sometime soon — and have some accumulated reading/links to sent your way before Culture Study returns to its regular programming next week. (If you’re interested in bonkers Norway highlights, I’ve collected them in my Instagram Saved stories — just click here and then you’ll see “NORWAY”). And so, between fjords, some recent favs.

(As always, none of these are affiliate links or paid in any way, save the links to Bookshop - all affiliate proceeds from there go directly to the Culture Study Mutual Aid fund).