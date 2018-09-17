I’ve spent a lot of time over the last year thinking about the prospect of a backlash, reading about the prospect of a backlash, analyzing the backlash, forecasting the backlash, rebuking the backlash. But what suddenly dawned on me last night, as the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the New York Magazine cover story on Soon-Yi Previn took center stage, is that the same tired narratives questioning accusers keep surfacing, the same equivocations keep circulating, the same people keep calling bullshit, and we’re all exhausted — but that the backlash, as painful as it is to counter and endure, is a symptom that change is happening. #MeToo is working.

Here’s what I wrote about it, which I hope you’ll read and consider.

I’m on the road this week, reporting a complicated story in the middle of nowhere. But here’s the best thing I’ve read in the past week, and here’s the best man-authored thing I’ve read on #MeToo, and what men are just really struggling to understand. As always, if you know someone who’d like this sort of thing in their inbox every week-ish, forward it their way. And keep fighting that good, exhausting, essential fight.