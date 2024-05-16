No midweek newsletter this week but there are a few things I wanted to send your way.

Alice Munro died on Monday, at the age of 93. I’ve read nearly everything she’s written, and she’s written a lot. I wanted to send along what I wrote on Instagram, mostly because I really want to keep talking about her.

People sometimes say Alice Munro tells the same story over and over again. Depending on who they are, they might say it derisively - or they might say it, as I do, with great reverence. Alice Munro taught me about ambivalence, and quiet, and quiet cruelty, and the wages of the women’s interior work. There’s a short story of hers about a woman who’s tricked by two devious teen girls into uprooting her life to go live with one of the girl’s fathers. She just shows up one day, certain - because of forged letters of affection - that he wants her. He’s never even thought of it. But he is sick and the house is in shambles and she rights the ship and he just lets inertia take over, and never thinks to ask how she arrived, and she never thinks to mention it explicitly. I think of that story once a month, if not once a week. It is my Roman Empire, and Alice Munro, a true master of her craft, made it. I’m so grateful for the hundreds of short stories, all part of one essential story, that she’s left us.

That story is called “Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage,” from the collection of the same name — also a great place to start if you’ve never read Munro. I also love the collections The Love of a Good Woman, Runaway, and Moons of Jupiter.

