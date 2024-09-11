A few BITS AND BOBS, then we’ll get to the thread….

This week’s episode of The Culture Study Podcast is about what it’s really like to run a romance bookstore — featuring the owners of The Ripped Bodice (!!!). You can click below or click this magic link to be transported to wherever you listen to podcasts, but all the show notes (including the specific recs for romances for teen/tween readers) are in the post .

I’m still working on a piece about how freelancers/contract workers figure out TIME OFF . Here’s the handy little Google Form where you can tell me about your philosophy/frustrations (and stay as anonymous as you’d like)

A very cool Culture Study subscriber is part of a group figuring out how to start a sports bar in the Bay Area specifically for women’s sports called THE CHANGE UP (truly such a good name). It’s still very much in the early stages of planning, but one of their goals is to reach 500 followers on Instagram, which makes them eligible to work with a crowd equity platform like Honeycomb. They’re at 100 followers now but I think we can get them over that 500 benchmark no prob — you can find them here. thechangeupsf A post shared by @thechangeupsf

I was on The Trevor Noah Podcast last week talking about TRAD WIVES (I know, wild). Listen here.

Cannot stop thinking about the Temu Crescent Lamp Tok. Just trust me.

I’m doing a dahlia mini-profile a day over at Lummi Island Dahlias , if you’re into that sort of thing

For future episodes of the podcast, we’re looking for YOUR questions about: Queer Pop (my co-host is Trish Bendix, who wrote this great feature, especially looking for questions beyond Chappel and Billie); Cancer “Discourse” aka how we talk about cancer/how it’s changed (planned long before the Kate Middleton video but I’m sure it will come up); WTF is Going On With [INSERT CLOTHING BRAND HERE]; Midwest Masculinity; The Current State of Celebrity Gossip (with The Fug Girls!!!). Submit your questions (or ideas for future shows) here.

And for today’s thread, I’m going to go a little more Friday thread style. What does it feel like to be YOU right now?

What does your body feel like, what pressures are you facing, what do you feel like you’ve got figured out? Are you feeling throttled by The Portal? Did you kid finally start sleeping through the night? Take a breath and really think about it: what does being you feel like in this moment?

As always, this is a private, subscriber-only space; don’t be butts about how other people are feeling in their bodies and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.