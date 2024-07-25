A really excellent piece from Kate Manne: “And there is no question that Harris’s candidacy will open up a torrent of misogynoir, a term coined by Moya Bailey and Trudy for the intersection of misogyny and racism (particularly anti-Black racism, although Harris is also of course South Asian). It’s our job to fight it in our circles and even ourselves. Here are some of the forms, some of them subtle, it is going to take over the next one hundred and six days." (Trust me, you want to read more about the forms)

And here’s Jenn Romilini: “The more I think about it, I truly want a Gen X lady president (she’s technically two months shy of Gen X, still I am claiming her!). I’m sick to death of these men. I want a woman who gets the experience of being female in a country that secretly and not-so-secretly reviles females. I want a leader who’s been navigating this bullshit world (built by white male boomers!) as long as the rest of us, who understands issues about race and class in ways they never could. As a woman having a hot flash as I write this, who just shelled out $1,000 (with insurance!) for a breast MRI, I selfishly want a leader with a uterus who at the very least understands the word menopause and what a “dense breast” is. I know Kamala’s 2020 campaign was all over the place. I DO NOT GIVE A FUCK. It’s true she was a tough-on-crime prosecutor-cop. TRULY, AT THIS POINT, WHO THE HELL CARES. I am aware she’s had some missteps around trans rights. As the mother of a trans child, I will tell you now: the alternative is 40 ZILLION TIMES worse. We are up against monsters, political villains evil enough for sci-fi. We do not have time to waste splitting hairs.”