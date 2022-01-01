New Year New Links

The dogs came home from boarding with kennel cough (they’re fine), we’ve been snowed in for days because the Pacific Northwest doesn’t know what to do with more than an inch of snow, an old pipe did something weird and now we have a huge hole in our wall (it’s fine, everything’s fine), Covid and snow cancelled a trip to a much-anticipated New Year’s Eve black tie wedding, my new dental crown hurts and cost too much money because we teeth are luxury bones, but you know what? I haven’t written anything in two weeks. I haven’t been on Twitter. My head feels clear. I didn’t read any books — my brain, for whatever reasons, said no — but I did do a really good puzzle, and made the best chicken and dumplings of my life.

I hope you find some clarity today, too, whatever that might look like. And if you want to be distracted from this day, here’s a few things that delighted or engaged me in some form over the last two weeks.

If you read this newsletter every week and value the labor that goes into it, consider subscribing.

Subscribing is how you’ll receive the weekly recommendations/links, which look a lot like this post. You’ll also be able to comment on posts, and participate in the heart of the Culture Study Community: in the weirdly fun/interesting/generative weekly discussion threads, plus the Culture Study Discord, where there’s dedicated space for the discussion of this piece, and equally excellent threads for discussion of Job Searching, You Used to Be a Christian, Brooklyn & Bailey Hive, Spinsters, Fat Space, K-Pop, Non-Toxic Childfree, Doing the Work of Building Community, WTF is Crypto, So Your Parents Are Aging, HIGH PEOPLE ONLY, and a lot more.

If you’ve never been part of a Discord: I promise it’s much easier and less intimidating than you imagine. Finally, you’ll also receive free access to audio version of the newsletter via Curio.

As always, if you are a contingent worker or un- or under-employed, just email and I’ll give you a free subscription, no questions asked. If you’d like to underwrite one of those subscriptions, you can donate one here.

If you’re reading this in your inbox, you can find a shareable version online here. You can follow me on Twitter here, and Instagram here — and you can always reach me at annehelenpetersen@gmail.com.