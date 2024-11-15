NOW WITH COMMENTS OPEN: How Do You Balance Responsibilities....
...To Yourself/Your Kin & Your Wider Community?
A true face palm moment, friends — I scheduled this thread, went to bed, went on a bike ride, and came back to a whole bunch of people eager to participate BUT SOMEHOW I HAD TOGGLED THE COMMENTS TO ‘CLOSED.’
Thank you for your patience and grace — the comments are open now, and I can’t wait to hear your responses.
SORRY TEAM GONNA CLOSE COMMENTS HERE - go comment on the original post!
I don’t know that I’d always describe myself as “balanced,” but I have gotten better at clearly naming what I need and can offer so that others feel the same to do so. I used to think I had to show up for everything and do the MOST for the most amount of time. But now I just show up if and when I can, and honestly? I’m usually the first to arrive and first to leave. I love ya, but this gal needs to be alone and get some sleep. I’m also no good in large groups for a long amount of time. I have been careful to offer smaller group activities because that’s where I’m happiest and most impactful. I’ve had to let go of a lot of FOMO and embrace JOMO. It is the same for me with family as it is with my community. My circles are small. I am better in many small circles than a few large ones.