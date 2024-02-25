It’s time for our once a year DOLDRUMS OF WINTER CULTURE STUDY SALE!!! This only happens in February — and it really is the only sale. This isn’t J.Crew, where if you just wait around for a few weeks it’ll come around again. So if you want to take advantage of the sale and convert to a paid subscription….now’s your chance. You get access to these monthly links & recs posts, the amazing thread discussions, and the knowledge that you’re paying for the stuff you consume and value — and making this job sustainable.

Get 20% off for 1 year

We’re finishing up a series of glorious false Spring days here, the sort where you’re driving home from the grocery store with a sun-heated car or on a walk and are suddenly overcome with the feeling that THESE WOOL SOCKS WERE THE WRONG CHOICE. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s wonderful. Even if you’re ambivalent about Spring, the changing of the seasons is our best reminder that nothing is fixed, that blooms do re-emerge. I’m ready. But I’ll be patient, just like Bev, waiting for me to stop working and go throw the ball.

And now, let’s do some links and recs (nothing here is sponsored, it’s all stuff I genuinely like)