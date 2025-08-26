I was a teen who loved music and especially loved to feel things while listening to music. That teen still lives inside me, and I’m still discovering new music that makes me feel (new) things, but for me, there’s nothing quite like those original feel-something-and-stare-at-the-ceiling songs, some of which I’d put on the boombox and play on repeat (IYKYK) and others I’d put on a Winamp playlist that would play from my Gateway desktop as I fell asleep (early 2000s core).

There’s a few foundational stare-at-the-ceiling songs, which I’ll put below, but the one that tweaks my heart no matter the context, even some random coffee shop at 11 am on a Thursday, is Elliot Smith’s “Between the Bars”:

Others that catch the heart off guard, as Seamus Heaney would say, and blow it open:

Ani DiFranco’s “You Had Time”:

Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me”:

And (I’m not kidding) the entirety of the Cowboy Junkies’ Trinity Sessions, but especially “To Love Is To Bury”:

Very Honorable Mentions: Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” (which still gets me even after Luke Combs), Lyle Lovett’s “She Already Made Up Her Mind,” Portishead’s “Roads,” Josh Ritter’s “Idaho,” Billy Bragg, Wilco, & Natalie Merchant’s “Birds and Ships,” Sufjan Steven’s “The Owl & The Tanager” OKAY FINE I’LL PROBABLY MAKE A PLAYLIST JUST OF MY FAVS

But while I do that at some point today (I’m off island doing a big grocery shop before the ferry lines get untenable before Labor Day) but in the meantime: what songs make YOU stare at the ceiling? Or, alternately, what are your favorite songs to stare at the ceiling to? Links to YouTube/Spotify/Whatever are great!

I failed at making a playlist for Concentration Music because most people were suggesting whole albums — but I will try and make one for this thread (and include it in Sunday’s post, alongside my own).

As always, this is a private, subscriber-only thread; don’t be butts about what other people listen to while staring at the ceiling and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.

