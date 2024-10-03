First a little bit of reunion reflection, especially on how reunions do and don’t work…..then a collection of random diversions.

I’m feeling top-heavy with nostalgia this week, at once emotionally rung out and gratified. I spent Thursday through Sunday of last week at my 20th college reunion in Walla Walla, Washington, along with dozens of my very close friends and hundreds of my classmates. A group of 16 of us stayed in one house — no kids, no partners who hadn’t also attended Whitman — and the entire experience had an undercurrent of languid ease and joy.

How wonderful, how priceless, to be surrounded by the people who were so responsible for shaping the adult you became — and the person you’re still becoming? I know not everyone has this experience with college; I also know very few colleges can offer this sort of reunion scenario, which hinges on small classes (as in: 300 in my graduating class) of students tightly bonded through sports, small dorms, interest groups, majors, and, at least in our case, a small but socially important Greek System.

But our small college also does something different than most small colleges I know: