I usually keep a pretty standard publishing schedule, but sometimes the Princess of Wales drops a three minute video effectively reintroducing her family (and her own narrative) post-chemo.
AHP: The first text I received this morning was from you: Did you see the Kate Middleton Video, I’m having lots of thoughts! Let’s start with those thoughts.
SP: Ok, so first of all, I found myself, like, feeling a physical response. You know how trailers are often more emotionally resonant than the movies themselves and you find your chest getting tight or whatever?