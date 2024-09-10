I usually keep a pretty standard publishing schedule, but sometimes the Princess of Wales drops a three minute video effectively reintroducing her family (and her own narrative) post-chemo. It’s a lot! And as soon as I started chatting with

Below, we talk about the Terrence Malick + Prescription Drug Commercial + Elder Millennial Cringe aesthetic, Christy Dawn Trad Wife Lite, PHYSICAL TOUCH, Kate Driving Stick, Bucolic Nuclear Family Utopias, and more.

AHP: The first text I received this morning was from you: Did you see the Kate Middleton Video, I’m having lots of thoughts! Let’s start with those thoughts.

Lots of this going on

SP: Ok, so first of all, I found myself, like, feeling a physical response. You know how trailers are often more emotionally resonant than the movies themselves and you find your chest getting tight or whatever?