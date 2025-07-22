First! We need your questions for a whole slew of Culture Study episodes we’re recording in the next month.

1) How have you seen internet speak change the way you/others communicate offline? Can be very specific (I can't believe I sometimes actually say 'LOL') or broad); 2) All things GWYNETH with the author of the new juicy biography; 3) Online Male Grievance Culture and Its Connection to Climate Change Denial (this is a thing! ask us questions!!); 4) Hoarding Culture/How to Navigate Hoarding in Your Life (a neighbor, a family member, a partner, etc etc.)

the podcast is only as good as its questions (and you always ask *such good* questions; all our co-hosts tell us so)

Now, let’s talk about life-changing shit! I think the first impulse is to talk about a purchase that somehow really did what it promised and changed, simplified, or clarified your life — and we’re here for that. But most purchases do NOT do that. Instead, the things that change your life come somewhat gradually: a forced or chosen shift in routine, a traumatic or clarifying event that made you rearrange your priorities, or just a habit you’ve adopted over time that, in hindsight, has really made your life feel different.

There’s obviously a lot here, and many ways all of you could take this — I trust you as commenters (you’ve all shown yourself to so reliably NOT BE BUTTS) but I’d like to explicitly ask to avoid any commentary about explicit weight loss. Figuring out a way to move your body and feel good in your body? Amazing. Talking about weight loss, or being explicit about pounds you felt you needed to lose, or anything in that vein — not useful in maintaining a commenting environment that doesn’t tilt towards fatphobia. (If this is confusing to you, feel free to email me and we can talk more about it!)

So with that said: tell us about your small, large, and medium-sized purchases, philosophical shifts, habits, and more that you feel have changed your life. (And you can define “change” however you’d like).

And as always, this is a private, subscriber-only space; do not be butts about other people’s life changes (they’re theirs, not your own; live your life and listen to what resonates with you) and let’s keep this one of the good places on the internet.